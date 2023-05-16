west coast
- SongsK2icyy Is Here To Impress With Newest Video "In Line" Featuring Zoe OsamaThe rising star shows off his skills with a remix.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicDaz Dillinger Takes Aim At Dr. Dre Over "The Chronic" Royalties: "You Gonna Rob Us Like Death Row?"Looks like he's not holding back.By Tallie Spencer
- Music310babii On The Viral Success Of "Soak City," Being In Highschool Still, And Goals For The New Year"I'm living life, and having fun. Everything is music. And it's lit."By Tallie Spencer
- MusicMoneybagg Yo Forced To Stop Denver Show Early Due To Health EmergencyThis is one of many shows that have been altered in some way. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesKamaiyah Brings Tons Of Bouncy Tracks To "Another Summer Night"Kamaiyah is not straying away from what has made her popular. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsMozzy Shares Music Video For New Song "Free Juju"Mozzy dropped a banger with this one.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicDom Kennedy's "Get Home Safely" Turns 10Dom Kennedy’s second studio album helped usher in the next generation of west coast hip hop while setting an example for independent success.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicTyga And YG Unveil Tracklist for "Hit Me When U Leave The Klub: The Playlist"The tracklist features some heavy-hitters as guest appearances.By Tallie Spencer
- Music2Pac's "Greatest Hits" Surges On The Charts And Makes History2Pac's legacy and music continues to live on.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicSymba: Redefining West Coast Hip Hop For A New GenerationSymba’s music perfectly blends the sounds of the pioneers, with a modern twist.By Demi Phillips
- MusicE-40 Reflects On His Impact On West Coast Hip-Hop: "They Call Me The Ambassador Of The BayE-40 says he "put new life into" West Coast hip-hop.By Cole Blake
- MusicE-40 Is A West Coast Icon: His Biggest HitsThe East Bay, California rapper is widely considered to be a west coast icon for his deep influence on the Bay Area hyphy scene.By Wyatt Westlake
- SongsTyga, YG, Blxst Team Up For Cali Tribute "West Coast Weekend"The three Cali rappers tribute their side of the country in their new single.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTupac Will Have An Oakland Street Named After HimThe late West Coast rapper's legacy will be honored through "Shakur Way.”By Caroline Fisher