Kendrick Lamar & AzChike Deliver Infectious Bars And Unrivaled Chemistry On "Peekaboo"

Kendrick's new album is full of West Coast bangers.

Kendrick Lamar surprised the entire hip-hop world on Friday when he decided to drop off a new album called GNX. Overall, this is being considered the hip-hop album of the year, and it has only been out for a couple of days. If one thing is for certain with this album, it is that Kendrick has united the West Coast. He featured numerous smaller West Coast artists on the project, and it has made for one of Kendrick's most unique listens to date.

In the past, Kendrick has gone heavy with the concepts for his albums. GKMC was about his life growing up in Compton. Meanwhile, TPAB was all about America and the racism it was founded on. Mr. Morale was one huge therapy session. However, GNX is not burdened by a grandiose concept. Instead, it is Kendrick having a whole lot of fun. A great example of this is the song "Peekaboo" with AzChike. The song contains skeletal yet bouncy production in which Kendrick sounds as menacing as ever. On numerous occasions, he and AzChike trade bars and it makes for an amazing balancing act.

Ultimately, "Peekaboo" serves as an example of the type of creative space Kendrick is in right now. He wants to have fun but he also wants to embrace the boogeyman nickname that has been given to him. GNX is a victory lap and we're not sure the lap is going to come to an end, anytime soon.

Read More: Drake Accuses Kendrick Lamar Of Peddling Fairytales While Streaming With xQc

Kendrick Lamar x AzChike

Quotable Lyrics: