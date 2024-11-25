Kendrick Lamar & AzChike Deliver Infectious Bars And Unrivaled Chemistry On "Peekaboo"

BYAlexander Cole152 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
kendrick lamar gnxkendrick lamar gnx
Kendrick's new album is full of West Coast bangers.

Kendrick Lamar surprised the entire hip-hop world on Friday when he decided to drop off a new album called GNX. Overall, this is being considered the hip-hop album of the year, and it has only been out for a couple of days. If one thing is for certain with this album, it is that Kendrick has united the West Coast. He featured numerous smaller West Coast artists on the project, and it has made for one of Kendrick's most unique listens to date.

In the past, Kendrick has gone heavy with the concepts for his albums. GKMC was about his life growing up in Compton. Meanwhile, TPAB was all about America and the racism it was founded on. Mr. Morale was one huge therapy session. However, GNX is not burdened by a grandiose concept. Instead, it is Kendrick having a whole lot of fun. A great example of this is the song "Peekaboo" with AzChike. The song contains skeletal yet bouncy production in which Kendrick sounds as menacing as ever. On numerous occasions, he and AzChike trade bars and it makes for an amazing balancing act.

Ultimately, "Peekaboo" serves as an example of the type of creative space Kendrick is in right now. He wants to have fun but he also wants to embrace the boogeyman nickname that has been given to him. GNX is a victory lap and we're not sure the lap is going to come to an end, anytime soon.

Read More: Drake Accuses Kendrick Lamar Of Peddling Fairytales While Streaming With xQc

Kendrick Lamar x AzChike

Quotable Lyrics:

Double-park it all at Tam's, Mr. Get-Off-On-Your-Mans
If he hatin', disrespect, you better follow up with hands
Losses to the neck, but now I'm trophied up, I'm sayin', like
Bing-bop-boom-boom-boom-bop-bam
The type of shit I'm on, you wouldn't understand
The type of skits I'm on, you wouldn't understand
Big-dog business, I would not hold your hand

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
...