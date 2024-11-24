Kendrick Lamar Causes Huge Debate Over New Album "GNX" Doing Big Numbers

When you're one of the greatest, people expect that much more from you.

Kendrick Lamar only seems to rise even higher as as a superstar over time, and his new album GNX's streaming numbers so far certainly reflect that. Moreover, the project reportedly garnered over 120 million streams after 31 hours of tracking since its near-midday (EST) drop on Friday (November 22). Considering the surprise nature of this release plus its 12 tracks, these are some great numbers to pull as an opening. But of course, when you're one of the greatest, people expect that much more from you. So inevitable comparisons to other commercial performances, particularly Drake's, ensued quite quickly. And we're sad to say they are no less exhausting this time around on both sides.

Speaking of Drake, a lot of people are wondering how he feels about this new Kendrick Lamar album. From what he's posted online and such these days, he doesn't seem very bothered, which is great to see. The 6ix God has a PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album on the way and probably a whole lot of plans keeping him busy right now as he preps for another year. The sooner both he and K.Dot can move on from the beef, the better for their careers, which the latter is clearly benefitting from now.

Kendrick Lamar Streams Big On Spotify With GNX

But while a lot of people streamed GNX, plenty of people did not like Kendrick Lamar's new album, including Compton rapper Snoopy Badazz. He thought the project was "trash" and also defended Drake, saying that he's in no sort of danger in Los Angeles and is still superior. This prompted a lot of divided reactions from naysayers and yes men alike, which should come as no surprise. A big part of the negativity toward the pgLang lyricist, for whatever reason, is his connection to Compton and how he's moved within the wider music industry.