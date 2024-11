Kendrick Lamar "GNX" Full Credits: SZA, Mustard, Roddy Ricch & More

Here's everyone that contributed to Kendrick Lamar's new album.

After releasing a short one-minute snippet on his @jojoruski burner account, Kendrick Lamar's GNX suddenly appeared on streaming services and it’s safe to say he’s coming for what’s his. What’s maybe less surprising is that it’s not necessarily overdone with features. You probably heard a few familiar voices on the project, such as former labelmate SZA and fellow L.A. rappers like AzChike, Lefty Gunplay , and more. GNX also boasts production credits from TDE’s in-house producer and Kendrick Lamar's long-time collaborator Sounwave, as well as Jack Antonoff , Mustard, Kamasi Washington, and more. Check out the full credits below.

Christmas came a bit earlier this year as Kendrick Lamar returned with his sixth studio album, GNX . The 12-song album follows K. Dot's unanimous victory against Drake earlier this year. Since then, we've been on high alert for the possibility of a new album. As the rumors persisted and the year came to a close, Kendrick Lamar is clearly eying another AOTY contender with the release of GNX.

