Akbar V Is "Hype" At The Idea Of A Kendrick Lamar & Lil Wayne Beef

Akbar V wants new music from Lil Wayne.

The idea of Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne feuding has Akbar V excited. She weighed in on the budding beef between the two rappers on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday night. The comments come after Lamar referenced Wayne on the opening track, "wacced out murals," from his new album, GNX.

"If I'm not mistaken ion think Wayne said anything bout Kendrick doing the Super Bowl the fans did …. I'm kind of happy Kendrick started something cause Wayne need to drop new music we miss him … oh i fear he have awakened the sleeping giant …. lil Wayne is bout to serve," she wrote in one post on X. Later in the day, she added: "I love hiphop i get toooo hype when rap beef be going on …. It gives us the opportunity to see artist strength in there pens."

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Calls Out Lil Wayne For Lack Of Support After Super Bowl Announcement

Lil Wayne Performs At Lil Weezyana Fest

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 02: Lil Wayne performs during Lil Weezyana Fest 2024 at Smoothie King Center on November 02, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

With his new song, Lamar referenced Wayne complaining that the NFL didn't choose him to perform at the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show. He rapped: “I used to bump ‘Tha Carter 3’, I held my Rollie chain proud. Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down... Got the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me, all these n****s agitated I’m just glad it’s on they faces.”

Akbar V Weighs In On Kendrick Lamar & Lil Wayne Drama

Wayne responded to the lyrics with a post on X the following day. He wrote: "Man wtf I do?! I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all. No one really wants destruction, not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love." Check out Akbar V's response to Kendrick Lamar's lyrics about Lil Wayne below.