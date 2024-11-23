Lil Wayne Warns He Will "Destroy If Disturbed" After Kendrick Lamar's "GNX" Lyric

Lil Wayne would prefer to take the peaceful route.

Lil Wayne seemingly responded to Kendrick Lamar mentioning him on his new album, GNX, by asking for peace but warning, "I shall destroy if disturbed." Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Wayne wrote without mentioning Lamar by name: "Man wtf I do?! I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all. No one really wants destruction, not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love."

As for Lamar's mention of Wayne, he rapped on the track, "wacced out murals": “I used to bump ‘Tha Carter 3’, I held my Rollie chain proud. Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down... Got the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me, all these n****s agitated I’m just glad it’s on they faces.” The lyrics come after the NFL chose Lamar as the headliner to the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show over Lil Wayne.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 02: Lil Wayne performs during Lil Weezyana Fest 2024 at Smoothie King Center on November 02, 2024, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Wayne felt that with his hometown of New Orleans hosting the game, the league should've selected him as the performer. Reflecting on their decision at his recent Lil Weezyana Festival, he told his fans: “I said to myself, ‘I want to be onstage for the Super Bowl one day, in front of my mom.’ And I worked my a** off to get that f**kin’ position. It was ripped away from me. But this moment right here — they can’t take that away from me."

