Nas Salutes Kendrick Lamar After Shoutout On New Album, “GNX”

BYCole Blake750 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
All Points East 2024 - Loyle Carner
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Nas performs during All Points East Festival 2024 at Victoria Park on August 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Nas showed love to Kendrick Lamar on Instagram.

Nas gave a shoutout to Kendrick Lamar and his new album, GNX, on Instagram on Saturday afternoon. On the intro track to the project, "wacced out murals," Lamar mentions the legendary rapper while reflecting on the backlash he faced from Lil Wayne over landing a headlining gig at the Super Bowl. He rapped: “I used to bump ‘Tha Carter 3’, I held my Rollie chain proud. Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down... Got the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me, all these n****s agitated I’m just glad it’s on they faces.”

“Always inspired by my brother KL,” Nas responded on Instagram. “Keeping the essence of this sh*t alive and at the forefront. Salute King!” Fans in the comments section were stoked to see the interaction. “Love seeing an OG show flowers to the next generation, hope it continues with these rappers under 30 that deserve the same love!!!!” one user wrote. Another added: “I just listened to this album with open ears and this is a really good album and the ppl that’s saying it’s ass are lying to themselves.”

Read More: Lil Wayne Warns He Will "Destroy If Disturbed" After Kendrick Lamar's "GNX" Lyric

Nas Poses With Kendrick Lamar At The Grammy Awards

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Nas and Kendrick. Lamar attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018, in New York City. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS)

Lil Wayne also seemingly responded to the same lyric on X (formerly Twitter), writing: "Man wtf I do?! I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all. No one really wants destruction, not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love."

Nas Praises Kendrick Lamar

Lamar dropped GNX as his sixth studio album on Friday afternoon by complete surprise. He worked with Sounwave, Jack Antonoff, Mustard, SZA, Roddy Ricch, and more artists on the project. Check out Nas’ response to Kendrick Lamar below.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Calls Out Lil Wayne For Lack Of Support After Super Bowl Announcement

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...