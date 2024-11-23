Joe Budden Debates Whether Kendrick Lamar's Lil Wayne Lyric Counts As A Diss

BYCole Blake1358 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
REVOLT X AT&amp;T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Joe Budden speaks onstage at the REVOLT X AT&amp;T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1 at Magic Box on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT)
Joe Budden has weighed in on the viral lyrics.

Joe Budden discussed Kendrick Lamar's new album, GNX, on the latest episode of his podcast. In doing so, he and his co-hosts brought up the "Not Like Us" rapper appearing to diss Lil Wayne over their ongoing feud regarding the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

To start, the group debated whether the lyrics referencing Wayne constitute a "diss." On the track, "wacced out murals," Lamar raps: “I used to bump ‘Tha Carter 3’, I held my Rollie chain proud. Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down... Got the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me, all these n****s agitated I’m just glad it’s on they faces.” Budden didn't feel the lyrics quite count as dissing Wayne.

Read More: Joe Budden Theorizes That Kendrick Lamar Was Pandering To Drake's Audience During SZA Interview

Joe Budden Speaks During UnitedMasters SelectCon

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Joe Budden attends the UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024 on October 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Wayne has since responded to the lyric on X (formerly Twitter), warning that he doesn't want a feud. "Man wtf I do?!" he wrote. "I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all. No one really wants destruction, not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love." Wayne previously expressed his disappointment that the NFL chose Lamar to headline the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show instead of him.

Joe Budden Discusses Kendrick Lamar & Lil Wayne

From there, the Joe Budden Podcast co-hosts discussed where Lamar goes from here, addressing rumors that Lamar has a bigger album in store and GNX is just the start. Check out Joe Budden's full response to Kendrick Lamar addressing Lil Wayne on the album below.

Read More: Joe Budden Theorizes That Apple Music Might Be Fueling Feuds Against Drake

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...