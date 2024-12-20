Joe Budden Reacts To Lil Wayne & Kendrick Lamar Talking Out Super Bowl Controversy

According to Lil Wayne, there are no hard feelings.

In September of this year, Kendrick Lamar announced that he'll be headlining the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in February. The event is scheduled to take place in New Orleans and the news prompted mixed reactions from social media users. While some saw this as a solid choice, considering Kendrick's huge year, others thought Lil Wayne was snubbed. Weezy himself even hopped online amid the controversy to confirm that he was hurt.

“That hurt, it hurt a lot," he said at the time. "Thought there was nothing better than that spot, on that stage, on that platform." Kendrick went on to reference the debacle on his album GNX, seemingly acknowledging the lack of support he received from Lil Wayne. Since then, the two of them patched things up with a phone call, which Lil Wayne revealed during a recent appearance on The Skip Bayless Show. "I've spoken to him, and I wished him all the best," he shared. "[I] told him he better kill it."

Joe Budden Notes How Lil Wayne Spoke To Kendrick Lamar Before Hearing "Wacced Out Murals"

Joe Budden recently shared his take on the situation, however, claiming that Lil Wayne left a huge detail out. According to him, Lil Wayne and Kendrick spoke before the latter dropped "wacced out murals," and before Lil Wayne seemingly tweeted about it. "He left a small part out of that," he said. "He spoke to him, and then he started tweeting. Which would make somebody say, 'N***a, didn't we just talk?'"

At another point in Lil Wayne's conversation with Skip Bayless, he said that he'd yet to hear Kendrick's line about him on GNX. "Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud," he raps. "Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down." Upon having the lyrics read to him, he explained why he took it as a sign of mutual respect. "He's a fan like I'm a fan," described. "He saw like everybody else, he saw how much it meant to me. I think that's all he mean."