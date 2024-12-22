Adam22 Questions Lil Wayne’s Loyalty To Drake After Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Controversy

Lil Wayne recently revealed that he wished Kendrick Lamar "all the best" on his Super Bowl performance.

Earlier this year, Kendrick Lamar announced that he'll be headlining the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans in February. This news prompted mixed reactions from social media users, however, as many felt like Lil Wayne was snubbed. Lil Wayne later took to Instagram to speak on the situation, revealing that he was hurt by it too. “That hurt, it hurt a lot," he admitted. Kendrick went on to reference the debacle on his album GNX and appeared to acknowledge the lack of support he received from Lil Wayne.

During a recent appearance on The Skip Bayless Show, Lil Wayne discussed the situation, claiming that he and Kendrick were able to talk things out. "I've spoken to him, and I wished him all the best," he said. "[I] told him he better kill it." He added that he didn't find Kendrick's "wacced out murals" reference to be disrespectful. "He's a fan like I'm a fan," he explained. "He saw like everybody else, he saw how much it meant to me. I think that's all he mean."

Adam22 & Wack 100 Discuss Lil Wayne Talking Out Super Bowl Controversy With Kendrick Lamar

Most are relieved to hear that Lil Wayne and Kendrick are on good terms. Others made some interesting observations about his latest remarks. During a recent podcast with Wack 100, for example, Adam22 shared his take on the situation and revealed why he thinks this is a bad look for Lil Wayne's relationship with Drake.

"It would appear that Wayne's loyalty towards Drake, we don't know exactly where it stands," he explained. "If Wayne was really riding with Drake, he's not hopping on the phone and having a cool conversation where he tells Kendrick to go and kill it. What does that mean? What does 'go kill it at the Super Bowl' mean? It means go tell the whole world that Drake is a pedophile, that's what that means."Wack disagreed with Adam's take, arguing that Lil Wayne did the right thing by making amends with Kendrick, and what any "respectable" artist would have done.

