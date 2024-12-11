Snoop Dogg Bashes Lil Wayne For Kendrick Lamar Halftime Show Hate

He thinks Weezy is acting entitled.

Snoop Dogg is a keeper of the flame in hip hop. He’s still active, of course, but he has graduated to legend status. His opinion matters, which is why he’s been so involved in the Kendrick Lamar saga. Snoop Dogg, a fellow West Coaster, has been riding with Lamar throughout his 2024 Young Money feuds. He picked Dot over Drake, and now he’s picking Dot over another legend, Lil Wayne. Snoop went as far as to criticize Weezy during a recent podcast appearance.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre went on Drink Champs to promote their upcoming album, Missionary. They talked about their friendship and legacy as a duo. They also, of course, talked about Kendrick Lamar. Both men have served as mentors to Lamar, and they promptly stuck up for him in the current feud between Kenny and Weezy. The whole thing stemmed from the fact that Lamar was chosen to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Wayne’s hometown of New Orleans. Lil Wayne has expressed his disappointment with the decision, but Snoop Dogg believes he’s being too sensitive.

Snoop Dogg Accused Lil Wayne Of Acting Entitled

"This is a big event," Snoop Dogg asserted. "You should just be honored that hip hop is being able to be seen on that platform, for all of us, and not hate on the next man, but be happy." Snoop, who performed alongside Dre (and Lamar) at the 2022 Super Bowl, was confused by Lil Wayne’s sense of entitlement. He didn’t believe any artist should be "guaranteed" a spot, regardless of where the Halftime Show is set. "I didn’t feel like I was supposed to be there or in demand to be there," he said about his Halftime appearance. "People look at everything when they pick the person to perform."