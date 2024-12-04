Snoop Dogg Gives His Daughter Staggering $1 Million Wedding Gift

Snoop didn't skimp out.

Snoop Dogg is one of the most successful rappers of all time. He has branded his persona better than most of his peers. Snoop Dogg is one of the rare rappers who has crossed over so successfully that he can do a commercial with Martha Stewart and release an album with Dr. Dre in the span of one year. He has plenty in the bank, and this was confirmed during the rapper's recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Snoop Dogg and his daughter went on and discussed the latter's wedding, and her very expensive wedding gift.

Snoop Dogg told the host that he went all out for his daughter, Cori Broadus. He purchased her a $1 million wedding gift. "It was a million dollars," the rapper confirmed to a shocked and cheering crowd. "You know what? It's the truth." Snoop then put the cherry on top of the anecdote by revealing that his daughter has yet to open up the pricey gift. "The only thing about this gift is she never got to open it or she hasn't opened it yet," he explained. Snoop may have gone all out, but he also told Hudson that he originally pitched Cori on a scaled down wedding.

Snoop Dogg's Daughter Has Yet To Open The Gift

The rapper's thinking was that his daughter could have a smaller ceremony, and save more money as a result. "I told her if it was me, my wedding would have been $100 [thousand] and $900 [thousand] would have gone in my pocket," he posited. Snoop Dogg has plenty of jokes, but he also spoke highly of Wayne Deuce, the man his daughter is marrying. "As a father, one thing you know is when it's your baby girl. You ain't gonna hand her off to nobody who ain't gonna handle her with care," the rapper noted.