Snoop Dogg’s Daughter, Cori Broadus, Welcomes “Perfect” Child Early

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 138 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NCAA Football: Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl-Miami (OH) at Colorado State
Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Rapper Snoop Dogg during the Colorado State Rams game against the Miami (OH) RedHawks in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Snoop Dogg adds another grandchild to the mix as his daughter, Cori Broadus, gives birth to her first child in early birth.

Cori Broadus, daughter of rapper Snoop Dogg, welcomed a baby girl on Friday. The newborn arrived prematurely at just 25 weeks, but Broadus called her daughter “the best” despite the early birth’s challenges. The Doggfather has been enjoying fatherhood. He was seen last week dancing with his grandchildren at a promotional event. Cori has been candid about pregnancy since the first trimester. Snoop has been overjoyed.

She shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo from the hospital. In one image, she lay on an operating table with the caption, “First C-section was a success:) S/O to the man up above [heart hand emojis].” Another photo, taken from her hospital bed, revealed the severity of her condition. “Went to the doctor yesterday thinking it was just bad gas… the whole time, I was developing HELLP syndrome,” she wrote. Cori’s experience in entertainment includes recording artist and reality star. Snoop has always expressed unconditional love for his only daughter. The Doggfather has nine grandchildren by his three sons.

More: Spotify Addresses Snoop Dogg’s Claim He Only Made $45K Off A Billion Streams

How Many Grandchrilden Does Snoop Dogg Have?

HELLP syndrome is a rare but life-threatening pregnancy complication. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, it typically emerges in the later stages of pregnancy or shortly after childbirth. Symptoms include severe abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, high blood pressure, and extreme fatigue.

Broadus urged women to trust their instincts and seek medical attention when something feels off. Doctors warned that if she had delayed her visit, the outcome could have been much worse. “They told me, ‘Thank you for coming in. A few more days, and it would have been really bad,’” she shared. She ended her message with a plea: “Ladies, please listen to your bodies and don’t believe everything you see on TikTok.” Before the birth, Snoop was on a promotion tour for his latest album, Missionary, produced by Dr. Dre. They would follow the album with new products, including Gin and seltzer.

More: Suge Knight Blasts Snoop Dogg Via Prison Call During Ray J’s “VladTV” Interview

[Via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
2014 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet TV Snoop Dogg’s Daughter To Star In New Reality TV Series 835
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers Music Snoop Dogg Gives His Daughter Staggering $1 Million Wedding Gift 2.1K
65th GRAMMY Awards - Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective Music A Look Into Snoop Dogg's Children 3.9K
Snoop Dogg Daughter Stroke Update Hip Hop News Music Cori Broadus Shares Major Update Post-Stroke, Fans Wish Snoop Dogg's Daughter Well 2.3K