Snoop Dogg’s Daughter, Cori Broadus, Welcomes “Perfect” Child Early

Cori Broadus, daughter of rapper Snoop Dogg, welcomed a baby girl on Friday. The newborn arrived prematurely at just 25 weeks, but Broadus called her daughter “the best” despite the early birth’s challenges. The Doggfather has been enjoying fatherhood. He was seen last week dancing with his grandchildren at a promotional event. Cori has been candid about pregnancy since the first trimester. Snoop has been overjoyed.

She shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo from the hospital. In one image, she lay on an operating table with the caption, “First C-section was a success:) S/O to the man up above [heart hand emojis].” Another photo, taken from her hospital bed, revealed the severity of her condition. “Went to the doctor yesterday thinking it was just bad gas… the whole time, I was developing HELLP syndrome,” she wrote. Cori’s experience in entertainment includes recording artist and reality star. Snoop has always expressed unconditional love for his only daughter. The Doggfather has nine grandchildren by his three sons.

How Many Grandchrilden Does Snoop Dogg Have?

HELLP syndrome is a rare but life-threatening pregnancy complication. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, it typically emerges in the later stages of pregnancy or shortly after childbirth. Symptoms include severe abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, high blood pressure, and extreme fatigue.