Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Gives Birth To First Child Three Months Early

Cori Broadus and her fiancé Wayne Deuce are growing their family by one! Snoop Dogg's only daughter is officially a mother as of this past weekend, revealing the tremendous news on her Instagram. She has just given birth to a baby girl, and it was a lot earlier than expected! "The princess arrived at 6 months 🥹👶🏽🎀" she revealed in the caption along with an adorable black and white photo of the baby's foot. Because of it coming sooner, she explains she was having doubts about her mothering capabilities. "I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself because I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed."

But Cori Broadus believes the man upstairs knows what's best for her and is instilling full trust in his plan. "But no matter what God always shows me that He got me!" she said. "Baby girl came at 25 weeks today and she’s the best!! Thank You God for getting me this far 🙏 #nicubaby #25weeks." The comments were smartly turned off on the post, but we can imagine so many people are elated for her. Broadus' thankfulness is certainly apt for many reasons, but it may have to do mostly with the lead-up to her giving birth.

Cori Broadus Health Issues

The 25-year-old mother detailed a serious health complication in some Instagram Story posts, revealing she was eventually diagnosed with HELLP syndrome. At first, Cori Broadus thought she "just had a bad case of gas." However, she was right to trust her instinct and call the hospital to have them take a look. HELLP syndrome, which is a rare, life-threatening condition, stands for Hemolysis, Elevated Liver Enzyme Levels, and Low Platelet Levels. Usually, the third trimester is when this is most common. But it can also develop during or after childbirth, leading to serious complications like hemorrhage or excessive bleeding, per Yale Medicine (via AllHipHop).