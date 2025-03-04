Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Gives Birth To First Child Three Months Early

BY Zachary Horvath 604 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 3
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - November 21: Snoop Dogg and Cori Broadus appear on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing December 2, 2024 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times
It hasn't been an easy journey for Cori Broadus in general, so giving birth to a healthy child is nothing short of amazing!

Cori Broadus and her fiancé Wayne Deuce are growing their family by one! Snoop Dogg's only daughter is officially a mother as of this past weekend, revealing the tremendous news on her Instagram. She has just given birth to a baby girl, and it was a lot earlier than expected! "The princess arrived at 6 months 🥹👶🏽🎀" she revealed in the caption along with an adorable black and white photo of the baby's foot. Because of it coming sooner, she explains she was having doubts about her mothering capabilities. "I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself because I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed."

But Cori Broadus believes the man upstairs knows what's best for her and is instilling full trust in his plan. "But no matter what God always shows me that He got me!" she said. "Baby girl came at 25 weeks today and she’s the best!! Thank You God for getting me this far 🙏 #nicubaby #25weeks." The comments were smartly turned off on the post, but we can imagine so many people are elated for her. Broadus' thankfulness is certainly apt for many reasons, but it may have to do mostly with the lead-up to her giving birth.

Read More: Best Rap Songs & Albums Of September 2024

Cori Broadus Health Issues

The 25-year-old mother detailed a serious health complication in some Instagram Story posts, revealing she was eventually diagnosed with HELLP syndrome. At first, Cori Broadus thought she "just had a bad case of gas." However, she was right to trust her instinct and call the hospital to have them take a look. HELLP syndrome, which is a rare, life-threatening condition, stands for Hemolysis, Elevated Liver Enzyme Levels, and Low Platelet Levels. Usually, the third trimester is when this is most common. But it can also develop during or after childbirth, leading to serious complications like hemorrhage or excessive bleeding, per Yale Medicine (via AllHipHop).

She implored her female followers to "please listen to your bodies. Don’t believe everything you see on TIK TOK (talking to myself lowkey)." Cori unfortunately knows all too well about. This is far from the first time that she has dealt with a dangerous health issue. In January 2024, she suffered a stroke, and it taught her a lot about the fragility of life. "I was celebrating at a party, and then the next day, I’m in the hospital,” she shared. "I think it really scared everyone… You know, a stroke is no joke. It brought me and my family closer, [realizing] that anything can happen in the snap of a finger." But thankfully, she's doing much better now and was able to create life! Congratulations to Cori and Wayne, and of course, Snoop Dogg on becoming a grandfather again!

Read More: Travis Scott "Days Before Rodeo": 5 Songs That Laid The Foundation For "Rodeo"

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
NCAA Football: Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl-Miami (OH) at Colorado State Life Snoop Dogg’s Daughter, Cori Broadus, Welcomes “Perfect” Child Early 810
Snoop Dogg Daughter Stroke Update Hip Hop News Music Cori Broadus Shares Major Update Post-Stroke, Fans Wish Snoop Dogg's Daughter Well 2.3K
2014 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet Music Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Gives Promising Update After Stroke 1500
Miracle Watts Presents "Beauty Meets Media" In LA Music Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Quit Lupus Medication Months Before Stroke, Resurfaced Interview Reveals 2.1K