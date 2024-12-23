Snoop Dogg's Daughter Reveals She's Pregnant With Her First Child

Cori Broadus revealed all the exciting details, including Snoop's reaction!

Snoop Dogg's one and only daughter, Cori Broadus, has not had the easiest path to growing up. Since the age of six she's been diagnosed with lupus, an uncurable, chronic autoimmune disease. Following that, at the top of 2024, the 25-year-old entrepreneur began her recovery from a "severe stroke." She's been doing much better as of late, but as you can tell, Cori's had a lot of roadblocks trying to bring her down. However, Snoop's "toughest little thing" is soon to become a mother of her first child! She revealed this astounding news to E!, according to The Shade Room, and found out she was pregnant back in October.

She says that this was not planned, and it was quite the surprise. However, Cori and the rest of her family are embracing this life-changing milestone. Snoop Dogg's daughter mentioned, "I found out Oct. 28. This baby is so unplanned, but we are soooo blessed." With that in mind, Cori is now four months in. Due to her having lupus though, things could get dicey, doctors say. Some issues that could arise include blood clots, kidney problems, growth setbacks for the child, and more.

Snoop Dogg Is Going To Be A Grandad... For The Eighth Time!

However, despite the possibility of these scary future problems, Cori is remaining strong throughout this journey. "God has his hands on me, and me and the baby are doing perfectly fine." Wayne Deuce, Cori's fiancé, is also very excited for what's ahead of him as a father-to-be. "He knows she is going to be so beautiful, and he just can’t wait to build things for her and give her all the love in the world," she shared.