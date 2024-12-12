Snoop Dogg & His Daughter Open Up About Her Frightening Stroke

Cori Broadus was just 24 when she went through this traumatic experience.

In mid-January of this year, Snoop Dogg's youngster child and only daughter, Cori Broadus, suffered a stroke. She described it as "severe", and it sounded like it was completely unexpected. After getting some treatment from doctors, she was able to update her followers and publicly vent about it. "I started breaking down crying when they told me." She later added, "Like I’m only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this." To say that the singer and entrepreneur's life has been difficult would be an understatement. Since the age of six, she's been dealing with the chronic autoimmune disease, lupus. That alone is already a challenging thing to go through, especially since your body is never consistently 100 percent.

It goes beyond just the physical ailments for her though. Back in 2021, Cori also attempted to take her own life due to troubling depression and her mental health. Overall, it's been a lot to handle for Cori, but she's been doing better since the stroke. She and Snoop Dogg recently got candid about that day and the time following it with Us Weekly, according to AllHipHop. For the rapper extraordinaire, it sounds like he's been doing his best to avoid thinking about it. "It’s hard for me to revisit that day," he began. "Anyone who knows me knows my daughter is my kryptonite." Cori added, "I think it really scared everyone… You know, a stroke is no joke. It brought me and my family closer, [realizing] that anything can happen in the snap of a finger."

Snoop Dogg & Cori Realized How Fragile Life Can Be

It especially shook her to the core as well given how great she was feeling prior to it. "I was celebrating at a party, and then the next day, I’m in the hospital," she said. As a father, Snoop couldn't be prouder of Cori. Toward the end of the interview, he expressed his unwavering support for her and her efforts to be so open about her problems.

"Cori is very open in showing her truth, whether it’s talking about her struggles with mental health or her stroke. Most people wouldn’t feel comfortable sharing their experiences, but she wants to help people by showing that they are not alone." Hearing that you can tell just how much they mean to each other. Overall, we continue to wish the best for Snoop, Cori, and their loved ones as she continues to grow stronger each and every day.

