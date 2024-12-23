Drake Can't Catch A Break As The Houston Rockets Troll Him After Beating Toronto Raptors

Toronto's been a sadly easy target this year for both NBA and hip-hop fans.

Shout out to the 6ix, who are still holding on strong and working hard on their comeback after a not-so-successful 2024 in the pop culture sphere. Drake lost the biggest rap battle of the past two decades to Kendrick Lamar, and the Toronto Raptors currently sit at the penultimate spot in the NBA's Eastern Conference with a 7-22 win-loss record at press time. On Sunday night (December 22), the Houston Rockets broadcasting team combined these two narratives in a masterful clap-back after their team beat the Raptors 114-110, stating that they were "victorious tonight against the Guangdong Dragons."

But what does this have to do with Drake and the Toronto Raptors? To explain, we have to recall when the OVO mogul reacted to former Raptor Fred VanVleet leaving Toronto to go to the Houston Rockets last year, as he wished VanVleet luck on the "Guangdong Dragons." This was a jab at the quality of the Rockets' team, as Drizzy compared them to a Chinese Basketball Association team. Not only that, but he also misnamed the Guangdong Southern Tigers as another sign of either intentional or accidental disrespect.

Drake & His Toronto Raptors Clowned By Houston Rockets Broadcast

Karma is real, and for the Houston Rockets, revenge was sweet last night. Of course, this is not Drake's only notable crossover into the NBA this year, and this one actually relates to his beef-riddled year, as well. You probably remember when he and Chubbs pulled up to a Toronto Raptors game against the Sacramento Kings to mean-mug DeMar DeRozan in a pretty corny and clowned way. DeRoz', a Compton native, appeared in Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" music video and at his Juneteenth concert, and the former Raptor seems pretty unbothered by the 6ix God's pettiness.

Still, Drake might claim some revenge of his own in 2025, as he's got a big Australian tour, an upcoming collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, and whatever his legal petition will result in. As for the Toronto Raptors, there's still a lot of NBA basketball left, and with a relatively uncompetitive Eastern Conference when compared to its Western counterpart, miracles could still happen. But not on the Rockets' watch last night...