DJ Akademiks Reveals Why He Thinks Drake’s Career Is At Risk Amid UMG Legal Battle

DJ Akademiks recently shared his take on Spotify and Drake's back and forth.

Last month, Drake decided to go after Universal Music Group (UMG) and Spotify. In a pre-action petition, he accuses the companies of artificially boosting Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Not Like Us" using bots and payola. UMG was quick to deny these allegations, and last week, Spotify finally issued its response.

“UMG and Spotify have never had any arrangement in which UMG charged Spotify licensing rates 30 percent lower than its usual licensing rates for ‘Not Like Us’ in exchange for Spotify affirmatively recommending [‘Not Like Us]’, including ‘to users who are searching for other songs and artists,'" the filing says in part. “Spotify has no economic incentive for users to stream ‘Not Like Us” over any of Drake’s tracks."

DJ Akademiks Claims Drake Will Get "Washed" If He Goes Through With UMG Lawsuit

Drake's team wasted no time firing back, confirming that the response had not deterred them. “It is not surprising that Spotify is trying to distance themselves from UMG’s allegedly manipulative practices to artificially inflate streaming numbers on behalf of one of its other artists," they wrote. "If Spotify and UMG have nothing to hide then they should be perfectly fine complying with this basic discovery request."