DJ Akademiks Explains How Drake's UMG Lawsuit Could Affect His PartyNextDoor Collab Album

DJ Akademiks has weighed in on the implications of the petition.

DJ Akademiks says fans shouldn't expect Drake and PartyNextDoor's collaborative album to arrive before the conclusion of the Toronto rapper's impending lawsuit against Universal Music Group and Spotify. He discussed Drake's legal case over UMG and Spotify's alleged boosting of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" during a live stream on Monday night.

Akademiks began by theorizing that Drake and Party's collaborative album is already done. "Whatever he signs, this will be the first project off of it," he said. From there, he argued that Drake's negotiations must have been stalling, but criticized his decision to take legal action so soon after the release of Kendrick Lamar's new album, GNX. "I still think he should've waited two weeks," he said. "You can't contribute to anything that Kendrick got going on because if I'm Kendrick's team, I'm gonna use this too. And I'm gonna milk it."

Drake Poses With PartyNextDoor In New York City

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: (L-R) PartyNextDoor and Drake attend Party Next Door Live at S.O.B.'s on October 23, 2014, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Drake filed the "pre-action" petition in Manhattan court on Monday, alleging that UMG and Spotify worked together to artificially boost the popularity of Kendrick Lamar's viral diss track, "Not Like Us." He is accusing UMG of using bots and payola to do so. “UMG did not rely on chance, or even ordinary business practices,” lawyers for Drake's company wrote. “It instead launched a campaign to manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves.” They accuse the company of violating the RICO Act as well as using deceptive business practices and false advertising.

DJ Akademiks Weighs In On Drake's New Lawsuit