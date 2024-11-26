Drake's "Not Like Us" Allegations: Key Piece Of Evidence Already Debunked

Drake is accusing UMG and Spotify of artificially boosting the successful of Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track,

A key piece of evidence in Drake's bombshell petition against Universal Music Group and Spotify has already allegedly been debunked on social media. In his “pre-action” petition filing, Drake, through his company, Frozen Moments LLC, brought up "online sources" showing that Apple's Siri would direct users to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" when they requested "Certified Loverboy." HipHopDX's Jeremy Hecht, who previously shared one of the viral videos pointing that out, has since clarified that this was only a glitch due to lyric recognition that Siri implements for users who may not remember a song's title. "Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles," Lamar raps on the diss track.

The filing alleges: "UMG paid, or approved payments to, Apple Inc. to have its voice-activated digital assistant 'Siri' purposely misdirect users to 'Not Like Us.' Online sources reported that when users asked Siri to play the album 'Certified Loverboy' by recording artist Aubrey Drake Graham d/b/a Drake, Siri instead played 'Not Like Us,' which contains the lyric 'certified pedophile,' an allegation against Drake."

Kendrick Lamar Performs At The Pop Out

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

Drake filed the petition in Manhattan court on Monday, alleging that UMG and Spotify worked together to artificially boost the popularity of Kendrick Lamar's viral diss track, "Not Like Us." He is accusing UMG of using bots and payola, among other methods in what he describes as an "illegal" scheme. “UMG did not rely on chance, or even ordinary business practices,” lawyers for Drake's company wrote. “It instead launched a campaign to manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves.”

One Of Drake's Allegations Debunked