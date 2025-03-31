Erykah Badu Goes Viral With Curvaceous Outfit & Performance

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 455 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks
Feb 26, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Singer and entertainer Erykah Badu after the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Erykah Badu walked the street of Dallas naked to make a statement in 2010, which became the "Window Seat" music video.

Erykah Badu knows how to command attention, and she did just that at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 29. The neo-soul legend took the stage for a show-stopping performance, but it wasn’t just her vocals that had the audience captivated. Her outfit—a bold, exaggerated silhouette—became the center of conversation, setting social media ablaze with speculation and laughter. The latest fashion statement adds to the entertainer's award-winning career in fashion.

Badu strutted onto the stage in a black wool headpiece, oversized brown ensemble, and wide-leg pants. But the real showstopper? A dramatically exaggerated backside that instantly sparked debate. With every turn, the oversized curves became impossible to ignore. Then, in true Badu fashion, she sealed the moment by giving the audience an unexpected twerk, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

More: From D’Angelo To Erykah Badu: The Pioneers Who Made Neo-Soul Timeless

Erykah Badu BBL Outfit

Fans immediately took to social media, questioning whether she was playfully shading the Brazilian butt lift (BBL) trend or simply embracing her signature eccentric style. Comments flooded The Shade Room’s Instagram post, with reactions ranging from admiration to pure amusement. “She’s basically telling y’all to leave those BBLs alone,” one user wrote, while another asked, “How did she make those wool cheeks clap?” Someone else called it “top-tier comedy,” suggesting Badu trolled an entire room of surgically enhanced celebrities. The internet was divided—some saw it as satire, others as an homage to body diversity. Badu, as expected, has yet to clarify.

Her theatrical moment wasn’t the only highlight of the night. She was also honored with the Icon Award, presented by R&B singer Summer Walker. Accepting the award, Badu took a moment to express her gratitude, celebrating the power of womanhood in her signature poetic style. The Billboard Women in Music Awards has long honored industry trailblazers, and Badu’s presence was a reminder of her lasting influence. From redefining neo-soul to effortlessly stirring conversation, she remains a cultural force—provocative, unpredictable, and unapologetically herself.

More: Erykah Badu Encourages Lauryn Hill To Record New Music Following Apple Music Honor
[via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
2025 Billboard Women In Music Music Erykah Badu Throws Jabs At Tesla With Vandalism Jokes 757
Pioneers of Neo-Soul Original Content From D’Angelo To Erykah Badu: The Pioneers Who Made Neo-Soul Timeless 2.0K
erykah-badu-albums-ranked Music Erykah Badu's Studio Albums, Ranked 6.8K
Music Erykah Badu & Daughter Puma Curry Show Off Body In New Pictures 21.3K