Erykah Badu Goes Viral With Curvaceous Outfit & Performance

Erykah Badu knows how to command attention, and she did just that at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 29. The neo-soul legend took the stage for a show-stopping performance, but it wasn’t just her vocals that had the audience captivated. Her outfit—a bold, exaggerated silhouette—became the center of conversation, setting social media ablaze with speculation and laughter. The latest fashion statement adds to the entertainer's award-winning career in fashion.

Badu strutted onto the stage in a black wool headpiece, oversized brown ensemble, and wide-leg pants. But the real showstopper? A dramatically exaggerated backside that instantly sparked debate. With every turn, the oversized curves became impossible to ignore. Then, in true Badu fashion, she sealed the moment by giving the audience an unexpected twerk, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Erykah Badu BBL Outfit

Fans immediately took to social media, questioning whether she was playfully shading the Brazilian butt lift (BBL) trend or simply embracing her signature eccentric style. Comments flooded The Shade Room’s Instagram post, with reactions ranging from admiration to pure amusement. “She’s basically telling y’all to leave those BBLs alone,” one user wrote, while another asked, “How did she make those wool cheeks clap?” Someone else called it “top-tier comedy,” suggesting Badu trolled an entire room of surgically enhanced celebrities. The internet was divided—some saw it as satire, others as an homage to body diversity. Badu, as expected, has yet to clarify.