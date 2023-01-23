Erykah Badu and her daughter Puma Curry just wowed social media with a couple of pictures together. In the pics swirling around Twitter and Instagram, they look back at the camera and show off their behinds. While it’s not the first time that Badu has shown pride in it, people are loving the mother-daughter energy.

MIAMI BEACH, FL – NOVEMBER 30: Erykah Badu attends DesignMiami/ on November 30th, 2022 in Miami Beach Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images)

“Erykah Badu and her daughter Puma with the flex showing us it’s all in the genes, LITERALLY!” an account wrote via Twitter. Many people agreed with this sentiment online, even if some questioned taking booty pics with your mom. “I don’t know if I would take a picture of backshots with my mama though that is extra,” one user replied.

Erykah Badu & her daughter Puma Curry showing off their body 🍑 pic.twitter.com/ViJaLEpg8I — 1more4thegain (@1more4thegain) January 23, 2023

While the Dallas star’s daughter is all grown-up, she did help another soul singer bring twins into the world. In fact, Badu confirmed that Summer Walker had twins and was there for her in the process. Afterwards, Walker thanked her and her other loved ones for their support.

Also, Curry actually helped Badu in that process, as well. In the Instagram post that the 51-year-old made announcing the twins, she shouted out her daughter, who was also there to help.

“Peace peace… MEET THE WELCOMING COMMITTEE,” the “On & On” singer wrote. “Mother – Daughter DOULA duty. Today I am training a very capable doula who is shadowing me while we assist a mommy in labor with twins. @pumacurry I’m so proud of [you] and I really really like you. A doula must be like water. Follow your instincts. – Mama Badoula – (We are listening to alpha wave [frequencies] on noise cancellation.”

Meanwhile, these new pictures might just cement them as a power duo for the foreseeable future. After all, Badu just dropped a remix of Sade’s “Love Is Stronger Than Pride” on her birthday. Furthermore, maybe the Neo-soul icon has something on the horizon, or maybe she just casually wanted to drive fans crazy with her girl.

Still, what do you think of Erykah Badu, her daughter Puma Curry, and their viral booty pictures? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments and peep some more reactions down below. Also, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest viral moments from your favorite celebrities.

Me: when I see everyone thirsting over Erykah Badu 😂 pic.twitter.com/35bclk62QF — Lyron Foster (@LyronFoster) January 23, 2023

Erykah Badu’s daughter is a high school student y’all are sick. I would be so mad if this was my baby mother, promoting my daughter like this. Sad Fr — Naj (@Naj_Mullah) January 23, 2023

Me just now realizing that Erykah Badu is 51 pic.twitter.com/svYEqFsqme https://t.co/5H2i76efYq — I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) January 23, 2023

Every year a pic or video drops of Erykah Badu and everyone literally acts like they didn’t know she had them yams. — 🔑✌🏽Ya 💜 (@chefkeyy_) January 23, 2023