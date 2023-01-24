Puma Curry responded to recent backlash after she and her mother, Erykah Badu, shared a photo on Instagram that many claimed wasn’t appropriate.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 10: Puma Sabti Curry attends the “The DOC” premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival )

Puma Curry, Badu’s 18-year-old daughter, shared several images in tight pants to the ‘Gram but the focus was on their backside. Many quickly called out Badu. Some felt as if it was an inappropriate image while others applauded the mother and daughter.

Overall, the negative comments outweighed the positive ones, and Puma Curry, who seemingly has a future in music, addressed the situation head-on. In another post on her Instagram, she questioned what the real issue was before inviting a discussion.

“I posted a pic (not my mom)of me and my mama Badu in some cute, form-fitting pants. I’m an adult,” she wrote. “What’s the real issues? Let’s discuss.”

Some people began to further add their two cents into the comment sections. One commenter felt it was weird to see the mother-daughter duo showing out together on the ‘Gram.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: Erykah Badu attends Save the Music #MUSICSAVES honoring Jesse Collins at NeueHouse Los Angeles on December 08, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Save The Music)

The post caught the attention of Erykah Badu, who liked it and commented, “well…,” underneath. Puma Curry’s father, The D.O.C also slid in the comments to echo the exact same comment as Badu. He added, “I chose my battles carefully,” after acknowledging that Puma is a “good kid.

Later on, Erykah Badu shared Puma’s response to her Story, writing, “case closed.” Then, she shared the photo to her page. “This the pic u posted got ’em uncomfortable,” she wrote. “Wait till y’all see our insides (heart, mind, spirit$).”

Evidently, neither of them are entirely fazed by what the internet had to say about the pic.