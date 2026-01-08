Charlamagne Tha God Slams Dame Dash For Attributing $200M iHeartMedia Deal To Their Beef

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Charlamagne Tha God Slams Dame Dash Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Charlamagne tha God speaks onstage during Amplifying the Culture: The Power of the Black Effect at the 2025 Blackweek Conference at Spring Studios on October 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Charlamagne Tha God recently named Dame Dash "Donkey Of The Day" for his comments on his $200M deal with iHeartMedia.

Recently, Charlamagne Tha God signed a $200 million contract with iHeartMedia, which will keep him on The Breakfast Club for at least another five years. Their partnership on The Black Effect Podcast Network, their joint venture that aims to provide Black listeners with high-quality content, will also continue as part of the deal.

“When it comes to iHeartMedia, gratitude will always be my attitude,” Charlamagne said of the deal. “They’ve created space for me to grow not just as talent, but as an executive and true partner through The Black Effect Podcast Network."

“To say that I’m thankful is an understatement," he continued. "iHeart is the biggest and best audio company on the planet and audio is the foundation on which the whole media conglomerate will be built. Podcasting, live events, TV/film and documentaries, the sky is the limit for where we are going; and radio will always be at the core of it. Here's to a new era of growth, impact, and prosperity."

Read More: 50 Cent Mocks Dame Dash After Film Company Sells For $100

Why Is Charlamagne Tha God Beefing With Dame Dash?

Of course, most of Charlamagne's peers are happy to see his success continue. Unfortunately, however, this doesn't include Dame Dash. Recently, the Roc-A-Fella co-founder argued that platforms like The Black Effect Podcast Network are marketed as Black-led when higher-ups are actually white. He also theorized that the industry rewards people like Charlamagne who have beef with him, calling it a "humiliation ritual."

Charlamagne fired back during a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, naming Dame the first Donkey Of The Day of 2026.

"That man is delusional," he said, as seen in a clip shared by @TINOISFUNNY on Twitter/X. "Dame, listen. You really think people are sitting around in corporate boardrooms plotting ways to stop you? Nobody has to do that because Dame Dash's biggest obstacle will always be Dame Dash. Nobody gets in Dame Dash's way more than Dame. Dame, I'm gonna promise you something right here, right now. I'm not talking about you anymore ever. Because I don't want to feed your ego."

Read More: 50 Cent Drags "Hater" Ebro For Dismissing Charlamagne Tha God's Deal

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
dame dash Viral Dame Dash & Charlamagne Tha God's Heated Interview Devolves Into Schoolyard Insults
2022 InvestFest Music Dame Dash Warns Charlamagne Tha God Against Damaging His Reputation After Wild "Breakfast Club" Interview
Black Entrepreneurs Day Gossip Charlamagne Tha God Addresses Damon Dash's Homosexual Claims On Latest "The Brilliant Idiots"
50 Cent X Mary J. Blige X A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Perform At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Music 50 Cent Responds To Dame Dash Claiming He Doesn't Own Rights To "Paid in Full"
Comments 0