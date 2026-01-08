Recently, Charlamagne Tha God signed a $200 million contract with iHeartMedia, which will keep him on The Breakfast Club for at least another five years. Their partnership on The Black Effect Podcast Network, their joint venture that aims to provide Black listeners with high-quality content, will also continue as part of the deal.

“When it comes to iHeartMedia, gratitude will always be my attitude,” Charlamagne said of the deal. “They’ve created space for me to grow not just as talent, but as an executive and true partner through The Black Effect Podcast Network."

“To say that I’m thankful is an understatement," he continued. "iHeart is the biggest and best audio company on the planet and audio is the foundation on which the whole media conglomerate will be built. Podcasting, live events, TV/film and documentaries, the sky is the limit for where we are going; and radio will always be at the core of it. Here's to a new era of growth, impact, and prosperity."

Why Is Charlamagne Tha God Beefing With Dame Dash?

Of course, most of Charlamagne's peers are happy to see his success continue. Unfortunately, however, this doesn't include Dame Dash. Recently, the Roc-A-Fella co-founder argued that platforms like The Black Effect Podcast Network are marketed as Black-led when higher-ups are actually white. He also theorized that the industry rewards people like Charlamagne who have beef with him, calling it a "humiliation ritual."

Charlamagne fired back during a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, naming Dame the first Donkey Of The Day of 2026.