Donkey of the Day
- RelationshipsNBA YoungBoy Is Charlamagne Tha God's "Donkey Of The Day" Due To Fatherhood CommentsDespite having 11 children, NBA YoungBoy recently admitted that he's "not really big" on fatherhood.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureCharlamagne Tha God Calls Out Ye As "Donkey Of The Day"Charlamagne Tha God hands down his infamous "Donkey of The Day" title to Kanye West.By Jordan Schenkman
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Explains How Young Dolph's Murder Marks A Societal ProblemCharlamagne Tha God says Young Dolph's murder marks a "societal problem" and gives "Donkey of the Day" to his killers. By Alex Zidel
- MusicTory Lanez Gets "Donkey Of The Day" Following Megan Thee Stallion's AccusationCharlamagne Tha God and Jojo both come for Tory Lanez following Megan Thee Stallion's confirmation of what went down. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsCharlamagne Names Joe Biden "Donkey Of The Day" For Saying Trump Is First Racist PresidentIs Biden painting revisionist history to market propaganda?By Karlton Jahmal
- BeefCharlamagne Hits Donald Trump With "Donkey Of The Day"Charlamagne Tha God invites Donald Trump to practice what he preaches in a scathing edition of "Donkey Of The Day."By Mitch Findlay
- AnticsYBN Almighty Jay Slapped With "Donkey Of The Day"Charlamagne Tha God has deemed YBN Almighty Jay worthy of the dubious honor that is "Donkey Of The Day."By Mitch Findlay
- AnticsCharlamagne Tha God Dubs Ellen Degeneres "Donkey Of The Day"After comparing her mansion-based quarantine to a stay in prison, Ellen Degeneres found herself on the receiving end of Charlamagne's dubious honor. By Mitch Findlay
- BeefLakeith Stanfield Has "No Issues" With Charlamange Tha God After FalloutLakeith Stanfield and Charlamagne Tha God were at odds over the actor's comments about black media outlets being "anti-black."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCharlamagne Tha God Drags Lakeith Stanfield Over Black Media CriticismsThe actor listed media outlets that he considered to be "anti black".By Erika Marie
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Claims Logic Cancelled NY Press Tour After "Donkey Of The Day"Did Logic actually cancel his New York press run because of Charlamagne Tha God? By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Pump Catches "Donkey Of The Day" After Smoking At Gas StationCharlamagne takes a moment to learn Young Pump a lesson. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Claps Back At Logic With "Donkey Of The Day" HonorsCharlamagne Tha God vs. Logic: who's in the wrong?By Devin Ch
- SportsPaul Pierce Crowned "Donkey Of The Day" For Dissing The BucksCharlemagne tha God blessed Pierce with another L.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Hits Kodak Black With "Donkey Of The Day"Charlamagne spares the "ass-gas" in favor of some genuine wisdom. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Designates Nipsey Hussle's Killer As "Donkey Of The Day""A lot of brothers are simply in pain and they just keep redistributing that pain to people who look just like them."By Devin Ch