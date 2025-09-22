Charlamagne Tha God has weighed in on Damon Dash’s latest jab, breaking down both the insult and the mogul’s state of mind during a candid conversation on The Brilliant Idiots Podcast.

The Breakfast Club co-host addressed Dash calling him “gay” in a recent interview, framing it as part of hip-hop’s long tradition of nicknames and public taunts. Charlamagne explained his philosophy by comparing viral insults to “Thanksgiving turkeys.”

“The reason I call them ‘Thanksgiving turkeys’ [is] ’cause everybody eats off them, and you eat off them for at least a week or two,” he said.

Some stick around longer, becoming permanent parts of a public figure’s image. He pointed to recurring digs aimed at Dash like “Debt Dash” or “Debt Jam Records,” which play on the Roc-A-Fella co-founder’s financial disputes.

Charlamagne Tha God On Dame Dash Calling Him “Gay”

Charlamagne admitted he’s no stranger to ridicule himself, noting how rumors about his sexuality have followed him for years. “You might be walking up on me saying, ‘I’m gay, that’s been going on since forever,’” he said, crediting rapper Webbie with sparking the figurative insult. For him, the issue isn’t the sting of the joke but how long it circulates within the culture.

Pivoting to Dash, Charlamagne suggested the Harlem native’s recent interview energy came from a place of pride. “If you asked me, Dame came to prove he’s not broke,” he said, while clarifying he wasn’t making a judgment on Dash’s finances.

Instead, Charlamagne argued Dash is deeply invested in how the internet perceives him. “He really cares about what the internet says about him. Really cares about what other people think about him.”

He also pointed to industry developments, including 50 Cent’s reported acquisition of the rights to Paid in Full, as factors that may have fueled Dash’s defensiveness. “That really, really set him off,” he said, emphasizing the mogul’s strong Harlem pride. “I don’t think there’s nobody on the planet more prideful than people from Harlem.”

Charlamagne closed his remarks with a broader reflection. “That’s his Achilles’ heel,” he said.