Charlamagne Tha God called Dame Dash a liar during their heated interview, and now, Loren LoRosa is essentially joining her cohost. The news correspondent, who was in studio for this viral interaction, listened to the interviewee talk about how he's the new chairman of Revolt.
If you remember, prior to the slew of sexual assault allegations, Diddy held that position within the media company. There's actually articles out right now, including one from Vibe, confirming that Dame is with Revolt.
Per the source, he's already seated there, and he's bringing along content from his own network, AmericaNu Network. Part of that includes his My Paid In Full docuseries and his own podcast Bosses Take Losses. He's reportedly going to be in this position for one month, but as he said on The Breakfast Club, it's a "pathway to acquisition" of the entire company.
Detavio Samuels, the CEO of Revolt, expressed his excitement for this partnership. "As the CEO of a media company dedicated to Hip Hop culture and the diverse creators and consumers who drive it, it made sense to do business with Dame."
Dame Dash Charlamagne Tha God
He continues, "After 30 years, he continues to be a driving force in hip hop and pop culture, and people want to hear what he has to say no matter how they feel about it."
However, as we alluded to earlier, Loren LoRosa is saying otherwise. As caught by Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod on X, she tweeted that she spoke to the "lead publicist" at Revolt. According to her, they confirmed that he's not the chairman.
Dame Dash took little time to clap back, though, to debunk her debunking. "Here goes the bullsh*t, I'm the chairman for the month. If I acquire I will be official chairman please stop playing with words. Just take that L," he said.
The "L" he's referring to relates to the aforementioned interview. Dash and Charlamagne went back and forth with another, trading jabs, with the former even threatening to punch the radio host.