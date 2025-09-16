Dame Dash Claims He's Revolt's Chairman Despite Loren LoRosa Confirming Otherwise

BY Zachary Horvath 4.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Stoop Talk With Dame Dash
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Dame Dash arrives to Stoop Talk on May 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Dame Dash went off on Charlamagne Tha God and "The Breakfast Club" earlier today during a heated interview.

Charlamagne Tha God called Dame Dash a liar during their heated interview, and now, Loren LoRosa is essentially joining her cohost. The news correspondent, who was in studio for this viral interaction, listened to the interviewee talk about how he's the new chairman of Revolt.

If you remember, prior to the slew of sexual assault allegations, Diddy held that position within the media company. There's actually articles out right now, including one from Vibe, confirming that Dame is with Revolt.

Per the source, he's already seated there, and he's bringing along content from his own network, AmericaNu Network. Part of that includes his My Paid In Full docuseries and his own podcast Bosses Take Losses. He's reportedly going to be in this position for one month, but as he said on The Breakfast Club, it's a "pathway to acquisition" of the entire company.

Detavio Samuels, the CEO of Revolt, expressed his excitement for this partnership. "As the CEO of a media company dedicated to Hip Hop culture and the diverse creators and consumers who drive it, it made sense to do business with Dame."

Read More: Ranking The 12 Most Influential Air Jordans Of All Time

Dame Dash Charlamagne Tha God

He continues, "After 30 years, he continues to be a driving force in hip hop and pop culture, and people want to hear what he has to say no matter how they feel about it."

However, as we alluded to earlier, Loren LoRosa is saying otherwise. As caught by Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod on X, she tweeted that she spoke to the "lead publicist" at Revolt. According to her, they confirmed that he's not the chairman.

Dame Dash took little time to clap back, though, to debunk her debunking. "Here goes the bullsh*t, I'm the chairman for the month. If I acquire I will be official chairman please stop playing with words. Just take that L," he said.

The "L" he's referring to relates to the aforementioned interview. Dash and Charlamagne went back and forth with another, trading jabs, with the former even threatening to punch the radio host.

Read More: 10 Air Jordan Collabs That Changed Sneaker Culture Forever

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
dame dash Viral Dame Dash & Charlamagne Tha God's Heated Interview Devolves Into Schoolyard Insults 1.9K
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Movies "Queen & Slim" Star Daniel Kaluuya's Mom "Confronted" Co-Star Over Sex Scene 31.4K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 74.9K
Nicole Wray Video Shoot - October 19, 2004 Music Dame Dash Challenges 50 Cent To "CEO War" Involving Their TV Networks 1.8K
Comments 0