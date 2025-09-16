Dame Dash has previewed a new diss record aimed at 50 Cent, featuring his new artist, Nicky Licky. On the track, Licky jokes about 50's age and compares him to Fredo from The Godfather Part II. He teased the track in a trailer for a new series coming to Revolt titled, Bosses Take Losses. The song arrives as 50 Cent and Dash have been trading shots on social media in recent days.

When a snippet of the track popped up on X (formerly Twitter), fans weren't impressed. "What is this man lmao," one user wrote. Another added: "This just makes it worse." Others shared plenty of gifs expressing their disappointment.

Dame Dash "Paid In Full"

The drama began when Dame Dash filed for bankruptcy, earlier this month, citing debts related to unpaid taxes, child support, legal judgments, and more. In doing so, he relinquished the rights to the iconic film, Paid in Full. This resulted in 50 Cent allegedly purchasing them and announcing that he's developing it into a "premium TV show.

When 50 mentioned on social media that Cam'ron would be serving as executive producer, Dash responded: “Cam just made a post, major announcement. I wanna congratulate him for making Fifty his new boss. So, congratulations, Cam, Fifty’s your new boss." Cam shot back in a scathing message of his own.

During a viral appearance on The Breakfast Club on Tuesday morning, Dame addressed the situation. "Do you remember when 50 Cent was supposed to be putting out a documentary about Puff on Netflix? Where is it?" he asked. "He's cap. So, I'm, you know, I talk a different language than most people. I'm a boss. So, number one, there is no rights to be bought. So, I knew he was trolling."