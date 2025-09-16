Dame Dash Targets 50 Cent With New Diss Track From His Artist Nicky Licky

BY Cole Blake 367 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 23: Entrepreneur/Director Damon Dash arrives at "The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere at Detroit Music Hall on June 23, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan/Getty Images)
Dame Dash has been feuding with 50 Cent over the rights to the iconic film, "Paid In Full," which 50 wants to turn into a TV series.

Dame Dash has previewed a new diss record aimed at 50 Cent, featuring his new artist, Nicky Licky. On the track, Licky jokes about 50's age and compares him to Fredo from The Godfather Part II. He teased the track in a trailer for a new series coming to Revolt titled, Bosses Take Losses. The song arrives as 50 Cent and Dash have been trading shots on social media in recent days.

When a snippet of the track popped up on X (formerly Twitter), fans weren't impressed. "What is this man lmao," one user wrote. Another added: "This just makes it worse." Others shared plenty of gifs expressing their disappointment.

Read More: Dame Dash Warns Charlamagne Tha God Against Damaging His Reputation After Wild "Breakfast Club" Interview

Dame Dash "Paid In Full"

The drama began when Dame Dash filed for bankruptcy, earlier this month, citing debts related to unpaid taxes, child support, legal judgments, and more. In doing so, he relinquished the rights to the iconic film, Paid in Full. This resulted in 50 Cent allegedly purchasing them and announcing that he's developing it into a "premium TV show.

When 50 mentioned on social media that Cam'ron would be serving as executive producer, Dash responded: “Cam just made a post, major announcement. I wanna congratulate him for making Fifty his new boss. So, congratulations, Cam, Fifty’s your new boss." Cam shot back in a scathing message of his own.

During a viral appearance on The Breakfast Club on Tuesday morning, Dame addressed the situation. "Do you remember when 50 Cent was supposed to be putting out a documentary about Puff on Netflix? Where is it?" he asked. "He's cap. So, I'm, you know, I talk a different language than most people. I'm a boss. So, number one, there is no rights to be bought. So, I knew he was trolling."

50 Cent ended up responding on Instagram. Sharing a clip of Dame's comments, he wrote: "Dame going out bad, I don’t know why he would say I’m capping about anything. Award winning projects take time. Catch 50 ways to catch a killer on Fox nation now!"

Read More: Dame Dash Claims He's Revolt's Chairman Despite Loren LoRosa Confirming Otherwise

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
50 Cent X Mary J. Blige X A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Perform At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Music 50 Cent Responds To Dame Dash Claiming He Doesn't Own Rights To "Paid in Full" 1400
One Court Draft Week Players House Party Music Cam'ron Kicks Adrien Broner Off "It Is What It Is" For Making Inappropriate Comments Towards Stat Baby 1.7K
2022 InvestFest Music Dame Dash Warns Charlamagne Tha God Against Damaging His Reputation After Wild "Breakfast Club" Interview 509
Hip Hop 50 Live Music Cam'ron Trades Shots With Dame Dash For Joking About 50 Cent's "Paid In Full" Announcement 6.0K
Comments 1