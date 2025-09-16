Cam'ron Kicks Adrien Broner Off "It Is What It Is" For Making Inappropriate Comments Towards Stat Baby

BY Cole Blake 1.7K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
One Court Draft Week Players House Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Camron attends One Court Draft Week attends Players House Party at NBPA Headquarters on June 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Cam'ron wasn't happy with the way Adrien Broner was acting on his talk show and let the iconic boxer know it.

Cam'ron abruptly ended his interview with Adrien Broner on It Is What It Is after the boxer made several inappropriate comments towards Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson. Clips of the moment have been circulating on social media on Tuesday.

Broner begins by remarking that Wilson looks “good in person.” “I love you. I’m sorry. My bad y’all,” he later says. As he continues making remarks, Cam signals for him to knock it off and tries to move the conversation onto football. 

"We gonna have to actually let you go. I'm gonna pay you for your time, for being here. I appreciate you. You know I love you my n***a," Cam further says. As Broner tries to apologize, Cam reiterates: "I asked you the first time. I don't have no problems with you, but I'ma pay you for your time. But, you can't violate bro." From there, Cam gets out money and hands it to Broner, who departs the set.

Read More: Cam'ron Reveals Whether Or Not He'd Squash Jim Jones Beef

Cam'ron & Dame Dash Beef

The incident with Adrien Broner isn't the only drama Cam'ron has been caught up in as of late. He also recently made headlines for trading shots with Dame Dash on social media. The Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder joked about Cam working with 50 Cent on a revival of the iconic film, Paid In Full.

“I want to congratulate him for making 50 his new boss. So congratulations Cam, 50 is now your new boss, and you’re proud of it," Dame wrote on Instagram in response to the news. Cam clapped back, writing: “U really turned into a chatty patty damn... tagging me every post. N***a get cut out of tv series everyday B, u be ight. U only doing this for clicks, this the most action u got in ya Chanel EVER. You welcome. For now on my lil n***a. Lolol . Go to the store for me real quick.” Dame previously held the rights to Paid in Full, but lost them during bankruptcy proceedings.

Read More: Cam'ron Trades Shots With Dame Dash For Joking About 50 Cent's "Paid In Full" Announcement

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Hip Hop 50 Live Music Cam'ron Trades Shots With Dame Dash For Joking About 50 Cent's "Paid In Full" Announcement 6.0K
Revolt World 2024 Music Cam'ron Explains Dame Dash's Key Financial Mistake 2.5K
2022 InvestFest Music Dame Dash Corroborates Cam’ron’s Heartbreaking Story About Jim Jones 4.8K
Camron Paid In Full Role Led 2005 Shooting Hip Hop News Music Cam'ron Recalls How "Paid In Full" Role Allegedly Led To His 2005 Shooting 2.0K
Comments 0