Cam'ron abruptly ended his interview with Adrien Broner on It Is What It Is after the boxer made several inappropriate comments towards Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson. Clips of the moment have been circulating on social media on Tuesday.

Broner begins by remarking that Wilson looks “good in person.” “I love you. I’m sorry. My bad y’all,” he later says. As he continues making remarks, Cam signals for him to knock it off and tries to move the conversation onto football.

"We gonna have to actually let you go. I'm gonna pay you for your time, for being here. I appreciate you. You know I love you my n***a," Cam further says. As Broner tries to apologize, Cam reiterates: "I asked you the first time. I don't have no problems with you, but I'ma pay you for your time. But, you can't violate bro." From there, Cam gets out money and hands it to Broner, who departs the set.

Cam'ron & Dame Dash Beef

The incident with Adrien Broner isn't the only drama Cam'ron has been caught up in as of late. He also recently made headlines for trading shots with Dame Dash on social media. The Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder joked about Cam working with 50 Cent on a revival of the iconic film, Paid In Full.