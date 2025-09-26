Adrien Broner Apologizes To Cam'ron After "It Is What It Is" Antics

Adrien Broner v Blair Cobbs
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - JUNE 7: Adrien Broner looks on during the Adrien Broner v Blair Cobbs welterweight fight at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino ñ Hard Rock Cafe, Hollywood on June 7, 2024 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Chris Arjoon/Getty Images)
Cam'ron kicked Adrien Broner off of his podcast for making several inappropriate comments towards Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson.

Adrien Broner sent Cam'ron an apology text after his controversial appearance on his podcast, It Is What It Is, during which he acted inappropriately towards Cam's co-host, Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson. In a text message exchange that Broner shared a screenshot of on his Instagram Story, he opened up to Cam about regretting the incident.

“Big bra as a man I can truly apologize my n***a,” he wrote to the rapper. “I f*ck with you heavy gang f*ck all that internet sh*t I will never internet beef with a n***a I looked up to since I was a baby. I hope ain’t no bad blood in between us like a armrest cause I’m go shake this monkey off my back and get my sh*t together and I would love if you apart of this next chapter in my life gang Luv.”

Cam’ron responded to the text by writing: “Thx for that bro. Cause I feel the same. I love you like a brother. And I’m here for whatever you need.”

Read More: Cam Newton Salutes Cam’Ron For Sticking Up For Female Co-Host In Adrien Broner Interview

Cam’Ron & Adrien Broner Beef

The drama began when Broner made several uncomfortable remarks towards Wilson, despite Cam asking him to stop. He said that Wilson looks “good in person" before later adding, “I love you. I’m sorry. My bad y’all."

"Alright, hey, we're gonna have to ask you to go, my n***a," Cam told him at one point during the show. "I asked you the first time. I don't have no problems with you, but I'mma pay you for your time. But you can't violate, bro. I told you that. If you want to wait for us outside, you could. But I'm not going to sit and not value your time neither."

After kicking Broner off the show, Cam labeled him a "f*cking junkie." "I just needed you for entertainment for the show," he said in a clip caught by @VideoMixtape_ on X (formerly Twitter).

Read More: Cam’ron Slams “Junkie” Adrien Broner For Hitting On Stat Baby

