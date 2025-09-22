Cam Newton Salutes Cam’Ron For Sticking Up For Female Co-Host In Adrien Broner Interview

Super Bowl LIX Previews
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 06: Cam Newton speaks on radio row prior to Super Bowl LIX at the Ernest Morial Convention Center on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Former NFL star Cam Newton beefed with podcaster Gillie Da Kid before beginning his new position at ESPN’s First Take.

Cam Newton has entered the conversation surrounding the viral situation between rapper-turned-podcaster Cam’Ron and boxer Adrien Broner.

On a recent episode of his podcast 4th and 1, the former NFL MVP praised Cam’Ron for standing firm when Broner’s repeated comments toward It Is What It Is co-host Treasure Wilson crossed the line, ultimately leading to Broner being asked to leave the set.

“Hey, Cam’Ron. Hey, real talk, bro. I appreciate what you did. It’s needed,” Newton said. 

He argued that while toxic moments often go viral in the culture, acts of accountability like Cam’Ron’s should be highlighted just as much. “Number one, you got to respect people’s platform. But above that, you got to respect people’s boundaries. I don’t care who you are.”

Newton stressed that his comments weren’t rooted in animosity toward Broner, noting he remains a fan, but made clear the boxer crossed a line. 

“AB, you know better than that, dog. Because if that was one of your baby mamas. If that was your sister, your cousin, your mama, your auntie… and somebody clearly told another person, ‘Hey, bro, chill,’ you’d want that respect.”

Cam Newton On Cam’Ron & Adrien Broner

The ex-quarterback criticized Broner for being oblivious to the discomfort he was causing. While a single remark about Wilson’s looks could have been brushed off, Newton said Broner’s persistence transformed it into outright disrespect.

“Everything ain’t a joke,” he said, pointing out that such behavior mirrors what women experience far too often.

Newton also underscored the importance of strong circles, saying friends should step in when boundaries are being ignored. “Everybody needs a tribe around them that serves their best interests,” he said, adding that accountability sometimes requires difficult truths.

Newton applauded Cam’Ron for protecting both Wilson and the integrity of his platform. “Respectfully, dog, you got to go,” Newton said, paraphrasing the moment. “Because now you disrespected me, you violating our platform.”

For Newton, the takeaway went beyond Broner’s misstep. “We have to start highlighting and protecting our queens,” he concluded. “Shout out to Cam’Ron.”

