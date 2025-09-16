Cam’ron Slams “Junkie” Adrien Broner For Hitting On Stat Baby

Adrien Broner recently joined Cam'ron and Mase for an episode of It Is What It Is, but unfortunately, he got kicked off mid-interview. This is due to some inappropriate comments towards Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson, which he continued to make even after being asked to stop. He said he was "mesmerized" by her, complimented her appearance, and more.

"Alright, hey, we're gonna have to ask you to go, my n***a," Cam told him. "I asked you the first time. I don't have no problems with you, but I'mma pay you for your time. But you can't violate, bro. I told you that."

"If you want to wait for us outside, you could. But I'm not going to sit and not value your time neither," he added. Before leaving, Broner told Cam he loves him, calling him a "good n***a."

Once Broner walked out, however, Cam continued to call him out for his behavior. "I just needed you for entertainment for the show," he said, as captured by @VideoMixtape_ on X. "F*cking junkie."

Cam'ron Jim Jones Beef

Broner isn't the only person Cam has issues with these days, however. He also has a long history of not getting along with Jim Jones. During a recent appearance on the Roc Solid podcast, he was asked whether or not he believes they'll ever be able to put the feud behind them.

According to him, it's not completely off the table, but it might be better for everyone if they leave the situation alone.