Adrien Broner offered an emotional glimpse into his relationship with Gervonta “Tank” Davis during a recent appearance on It Is What It Is. Pressed by host Cam’Ron about where things stood between him, Davis, and Floyd Mayweather, the former four-division champion spoke with uncharacteristic vulnerability.
“Tank will always be baby brother. That’s my baby brother, man,” Broner said, underscoring the bond he still feels with the WBA lightweight titleholder.
Broner recounted a surprise encounter earlier this year at a Miami casino. He said Davis hadn’t noticed him at first, but once they connected, they spent the night catching up. What stayed with Broner most came at the end of the night, when Davis gave him all the money he had on hand before dropping him off.
“That shit made me cry,” Broner admitted. “Because I used to do the same shit for him.”
Tank Davis Made Adrien Broner Cry
The gesture, Broner explained, carried symbolic weight. Years earlier, when Davis was an emerging prospect, Broner often supported him financially and emotionally. To see the roles reversed left him overwhelmed, highlighting how their dynamic has shifted as Davis’ career has surged.
The story revealed a brotherly connection between the fighters that has endured despite Broner’s well-documented battles outside the ring. Davis’ generosity, Broner suggested, was proof that respect and care still exist between them, even as their lives have diverged.
The touching moment came in an episode also marked by controversy. Broner was asked to leave the set after repeatedly flirting with co-host Treasure Wilson, despite Cam’Ron’s warnings to stop. The awkward exit briefly overshadowed his comments, but his story about Davis stood out as a rare show of emotion from a fighter better known for bravado.
For Broner, Davis remains more than a colleague in boxing’s tight-knit world. He remains family. Their exchange in Miami symbolized not only loyalty but also how the arc of their friendship continues to shape both men’s journeys in and out of the ring. The Problem has not responded to the Cam'Ron situation.