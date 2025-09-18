“Tank will always be baby brother. That’s my baby brother, man,” Broner said, underscoring the bond he still feels with the WBA lightweight titleholder.

Broner recounted a surprise encounter earlier this year at a Miami casino. He said Davis hadn’t noticed him at first, but once they connected, they spent the night catching up. What stayed with Broner most came at the end of the night, when Davis gave him all the money he had on hand before dropping him off.

“That shit made me cry,” Broner admitted. “Because I used to do the same shit for him.”

Tank Davis Made Adrien Broner Cry

The gesture, Broner explained, carried symbolic weight. Years earlier, when Davis was an emerging prospect, Broner often supported him financially and emotionally. To see the roles reversed left him overwhelmed, highlighting how their dynamic has shifted as Davis’ career has surged.

The story revealed a brotherly connection between the fighters that has endured despite Broner’s well-documented battles outside the ring. Davis’ generosity, Broner suggested, was proof that respect and care still exist between them, even as their lives have diverged.

The touching moment came in an episode also marked by controversy. Broner was asked to leave the set after repeatedly flirting with co-host Treasure Wilson, despite Cam’Ron’s warnings to stop. The awkward exit briefly overshadowed his comments, but his story about Davis stood out as a rare show of emotion from a fighter better known for bravado.