Adrien Broner Apologizes To JAY-Z, Meek Mill, Diddy, & More

Adrien Broner shared a lengthy apology to several celebrities on Instagram.

Adrien Broner shared a lengthy apology on Instagram, recently, to a star-studded list of celebrities including JAY-Z, Meek Mill, Diddy, and several more. In doing so, he reflected on various mistakes he feels he’s made over the course of his career with regard to various run-ins with voices in the boxing world.

“Mf’s let they emotions and feelings get to them,” he said. “I’m just a real n***a and I wear my heart on my sleeves so with that being said I wanna apologize to jay-z for telling him to suck my dick for sending me a contract from @rocnation. I wanna apologize to @meekmill when we first met it was awkward but I always fucked with u but I just didn’t think you really fucked with me as tough that’s the only reason I gave “Shorty” my attention and ever since then you just really ain’t been rocking with me but I take that on the chin like a man bro I still support you 100%.”

Adrien Broner During Manny Pacquiao Fight

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 19: Adrien Broner reacts during the WBA welterweight championship against Manny Pacquiao at MGM Grand Garden Arena on January 19, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

He continued: “I wanna apologize to @gervontaa. I know you love me like I came out your mom and you just want the best for me but I will see you in Vegas we go talk. I wanna apologize to @diddy cause even though it’s not in my best interest to drink but when I do decide to drink tequila I drink @casamigos or @donjuliotequila when I should be drinking @deleontequila I wanna say sorry to @rich forever cause at my last fight I told him to meet me there too early and he was just sitting there for hours so he left but I apologize big bro.” When shared by Akademiks, fans shared plenty of praise for Broner for owning up to his regrets. Check out the message in full below.

By the end of his note, Broner also apologized to his longstanding rival, Floyd Mayweather. He wrote: “When we first met you told me a lot and tried to teach me a lot but I went my own way and figured it out myself. But now that I’m older I can see that you tried to help me and if I would have listened if I probably wouldn’t have got in the trouble I’ve been in but I’m grateful for my experiences.”

