Adrien Broner Apologizes To JAY-Z, Meek Mill, Diddy, & More

Adrien Broner shared a lengthy apology on Instagram, recently, to a star-studded list of celebrities including JAY-Z, Meek Mill, Diddy, and several more. In doing so, he reflected on various mistakes he feels he’s made over the course of his career with regard to various run-ins with voices in the boxing world.

“Mf’s let they emotions and feelings get to them,” he said. “I’m just a real n***a and I wear my heart on my sleeves so with that being said I wanna apologize to jay-z for telling him to suck my dick for sending me a contract from @rocnation. I wanna apologize to @meekmill when we first met it was awkward but I always fucked with u but I just didn’t think you really fucked with me as tough that’s the only reason I gave “Shorty” my attention and ever since then you just really ain’t been rocking with me but I take that on the chin like a man bro I still support you 100%.”

Read More: Adrien Broner Looking For KO In Comeback Fight

Adrien Broner During Manny Pacquiao Fight

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 19: Adrien Broner reacts during the WBA welterweight championship against Manny Pacquiao at MGM Grand Garden Arena on January 19, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

He continued: “I wanna apologize to @gervontaa. I know you love me like I came out your mom and you just want the best for me but I will see you in Vegas we go talk. I wanna apologize to @diddy cause even though it’s not in my best interest to drink but when I do decide to drink tequila I drink @casamigos or @donjuliotequila when I should be drinking @deleontequila I wanna say sorry to @rich forever cause at my last fight I told him to meet me there too early and he was just sitting there for hours so he left but I apologize big bro.” When shared by Akademiks, fans shared plenty of praise for Broner for owning up to his regrets. Check out the message in full below.

Adrien Broner Shares A Massive Apology

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

By the end of his note, Broner also apologized to his longstanding rival, Floyd Mayweather. He wrote: “When we first met you told me a lot and tried to teach me a lot but I went my own way and figured it out myself. But now that I’m older I can see that you tried to help me and if I would have listened if I probably wouldn’t have got in the trouble I’ve been in but I’m grateful for my experiences.”

Read More: Ryan Garcia Supports Adrien Broner Backing Out Of Fight, Gervonta Davis Seemingly Disagrees

[Via]