Adrien Broner Shockingly Seems To Admit To Murder At Pre-Fight Press Conference: "We Done Already Beat Bodies"

This pre fight presser went in an interesting direction.

Before their welterweight match on June 7, Adrien Broner and Blair Cobbs had a heated prefight news conference. Things have changed for the fighter that has won four divisions. Broner's career has recently been stalling. He defeated William Hutchinson in June 2023, going into the fight. He finally achieved victory after more than three years away from the sport. Broner was open about his battles with alcoholism, mental illness, and bankruptcy. Broner was eager to earn the biggest fights after defeating Hutchinson. He named Ryan Garcia, Rolando Romero, and Regis Prograis as targets in an attempt to win a world title and lucrative battles. Those names did not come to pass.

But mentally, Broner appears to be much stronger for this bout, thanks to the support and training from Gervonta Davis. Tank is also getting ready for his June 15 battle with Frank Martin. Being surrounded by a world champion and one of the biggest personalities in the sport has significantly boosted Broner's morale and mental state. He is in excellent shape for this battle, but it is unclear if he will be able to perform. Broner did say something very out of pocket and pretty eye-opening. He seemingly admits to committing murder during his prefight presser.

Adrien Broner Seems To Admit To Murder

But prior to the bout, Cobbs and the former super lightweight champion engaged in a contentious argument at their press conference in Los Angeles yesterday. It appears that Adrien Broner went too far in the midst of the deluge of insults directed at him. He declared that if he pointed, his friends would shoot them. He said, "Don't play no games. Coz my n****s got guns with them, bro. And I'm dead serious, bro. And all I gotta do is point and they're gonna blow." He continued, "And I'm dead serious, bro. And me and my n***a we done already beat bodies and they're still looking for me. And every charge [has] been acquitted, my n***a…"

Broner continued, "For real, I am not here to play no games. So we're gonna promote the fight but we're gonna be respectful. Don't do no dumb s**t and I'm serious, bro. For real, bro. I'm dead serious, motherf*****s gonna shoot you in your s**t." The tirade continued for a little while longer and contained a lot more profanity. You understand. The 34-year-old is renowned for using blunt language prior to, during, and even following fights. Overall, this may have been the reason he was dubbed "The Problem."