Coi Leray Apologizes To Adrien Broner Following Brutal Rejection

Coi Leray is someone who has been making waves as of late. Overall, she is easily one of the biggest artists from a virality perspective. Her songs always seem to do well on TikTok, where her sound truly thrives. Furthermore, she has upped the thirst trap content on her social media pages, which has led to lots of discussions about her on platforms like Twitter. Consequently, when she goes live on Instagram, you can be sure that a whole plethora of people are going to want to tune into that.

That was the case yesterday as Leray was on live, engaging with her fans. During the stream, boxer Adrien Broner slid into the comments and continuously attempted to shoot his shot at Leray. She then told him that he was being corny, and it was all pretty harsh. The exchange ended up going viral on social media, with fans admonishing Leray for being too mean. She was certainly within her right to be annoyed, although the internet can be a wild place, and were swift about demanding some sort of apology.

Coi Leray Delivers A Clarification

Well, as you can see in the tweet above, that apology has been delivered. "Wasn't trying to be harsh however I hope he wins his fight and many more," Leray wrote. It was a nice gesture, especially since the original clip had become so viral, and quite frankly, embarrassing for Broner. Only time will tell if he can get things on track and win his fight, which is going to be a huge stepping stone for his career.

Let us know what you thought of the Coi Leray and Adrien Broner situation, in the comments section down below. Did she really need to apologize for this? Were fans being a bit too sensitive about how she ended up reacting?

