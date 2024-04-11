Coi Leray Tries Out The Viral "Wanna Be" Twerking Challenge

Last week, Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla unleashed their new single "Wanna Be." The song is unsurprisingly a twerking anthem with a hilarious frat-themed video that shows off both rapper's abilities as dancers. The song has sparked a viral challenge where many are showing off their own skills at the now iconic dance. Though Megan has claimed the throne when it comes to twerking rappers, GloRilla recently claimed in an Instagram live that Megan learned it from watching her. Now there's yet another rapper throwing her hat in the ring, Coi Leray.

Though she seemed to delete the video shortly after posting it, Coi Leray did try her hand at the "Wanna Be" challenge. Her original caption joked about how fans were waiting for her to chime in. The video itself is pretty typical featuring Coi twerking to "Wanna Be" in her bathroom. As is often the case with Coi videos, fans flooded a repost on Twitter with thirsty responses. Check out her attempt at the challenge and various reactions to it below.

Read More: Coi Leray Is On A Journey To Becoming Her Best Self

Coi Leray's "Wanna Be" Challenge Video

The new song "Wanna Be" lands on GloRilla's new mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang which also dropped last week. It's her first new project since her Anyways.. Life's Great EP back in 2022. The project's lead single "Yeah Glo" has been a major hit with both fans and critics. It hit the top 100 in its very first week and has stuck there. The song peaked at number 35 on the chart last month and currently sits at number 56.

Just last week, Coi Leray appeared on a new song. She contributed a guest feature alongside Kaliii on the new G-Eazy song Femme Fatale. The track is off to a hot start racking up more than 1.3 million streams on Spotify in just its first week alone. What do you think of Coi Leray doing the "Wanna Be" challenge? Do you think she can keep up with Megan and GloRilla? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Coi Leray Contemplates Getting A Boob Job

[Via]