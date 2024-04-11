Coi Leray Tries Out The Viral "Wanna Be" Twerking Challenge

She seems to have taken down the video pretty quickly.

BYLavender Alexandria
Link Copied to Clipboard!
1182 Views
People's Choice Awards - Arrivals

Last week, Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla unleashed their new single "Wanna Be." The song is unsurprisingly a twerking anthem with a hilarious frat-themed video that shows off both rapper's abilities as dancers. The song has sparked a viral challenge where many are showing off their own skills at the now iconic dance. Though Megan has claimed the throne when it comes to twerking rappers, GloRilla recently claimed in an Instagram live that Megan learned it from watching her. Now there's yet another rapper throwing her hat in the ring, Coi Leray.

Though she seemed to delete the video shortly after posting it, Coi Leray did try her hand at the "Wanna Be" challenge. Her original caption joked about how fans were waiting for her to chime in. The video itself is pretty typical featuring Coi twerking to "Wanna Be" in her bathroom. As is often the case with Coi videos, fans flooded a repost on Twitter with thirsty responses. Check out her attempt at the challenge and various reactions to it below.

Read More: Coi Leray Is On A Journey To Becoming Her Best Self

Coi Leray's "Wanna Be" Challenge Video

The new song "Wanna Be" lands on GloRilla's new mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang which also dropped last week. It's her first new project since her Anyways.. Life's Great EP back in 2022. The project's lead single "Yeah Glo" has been a major hit with both fans and critics. It hit the top 100 in its very first week and has stuck there. The song peaked at number 35 on the chart last month and currently sits at number 56.

Just last week, Coi Leray appeared on a new song. She contributed a guest feature alongside Kaliii on the new G-Eazy song Femme Fatale. The track is off to a hot start racking up more than 1.3 million streams on Spotify in just its first week alone. What do you think of Coi Leray doing the "Wanna Be" challenge? Do you think she can keep up with Megan and GloRilla? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Coi Leray Contemplates Getting A Boob Job

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
2024 CMT Music Awards - Red CarpetMusicGloRilla Claims Megan Thee Stallion Learned How To Twerk From Her
Billboard Women In Music 2024 - ShowMusicGloRilla And Megan Thee Stallion Throw A Frat Party For The Ages In "Wanna Be" Music Video
JW Anderson - Front Row - LFW February 2023MusicCoi Leray Reveals That She Accidentally Lost 8 Pounds
Meta Presents New Campaign: It's Your WorldMusicCoi Leray Shows Off The Merch From Her New Album