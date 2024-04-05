GloRilla And Megan Thee Stallion Throw A Frat Party For The Ages In "Wanna Be" Music Video

Overnight, GloRilla dropped her new mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang, her first project since her 2022 EP Anyways, Life's Great. The new project serves up half an hour of music with features from Moneybagg Yo, Kevo Muney, Boston Richey, Finesse 2x, and Megan Thee Stallion. The Megan-featuring "Wanna Be" has been teased all with with a snippet making the rounds online ahead of the songs release. Now that the new project is out, the pair didn't wait long to unleash the visuals for their collaboration.

Earlier today the pair dropped the new video for "Wanna Be" which has already racked up tens of thousands of views in just a few hours. The video begins with a sign pointing fans to "frat row" and the pair deliver on that promise. In the visuals for the song Glo and Megan throw a massive frat party. It features some of the staples you'd expect like excessive drinking. But it also sports some even wilder moments, like someone getting "Glo" branded on them. Check out the wild good time music video below.

GloRilla And Megan Thee Stallion's New Music Video

Earlier this year, GloRilla dropped the lead single from her new mixtape, "Yeah Glo." The song became an instant fan-favorite and has turned into a stable hit in the weeks since. The song has spent almost two full months on the Hot 100. This week it shows up at number 49 on the chart after peaking at number 35 last month.

Earlier this week, Glo guested on the newest episode of Shannon Sharpe's podcast Club Shay Shay. In a hilarious viral clip from the episode she once again dodged a question about her connection to Damian Lillard. One NBA player she did want to talk about was LeBron James who gave a cosign to "Yeah Glo!" when the pair ran into each other at the NBA All-Star game. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla's new music video? Is "Wanna Be" your favorite song from Glo's new mixtape? Let us know in the comment section below.

