GloRilla And Megan Thee Stallion Throw A Frat Party For The Ages In "Wanna Be" Music Video

The pair dropped a video that matches the intensity of their new tune.

BYLavender Alexandria
Link Copied to Clipboard!
134 Views
Billboard Women In Music 2024 - Show

Overnight, GloRilla dropped her new mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang, her first project since her 2022 EP Anyways, Life's Great. The new project serves up half an hour of music with features from Moneybagg Yo, Kevo Muney, Boston Richey, Finesse 2x, and Megan Thee Stallion. The Megan-featuring "Wanna Be" has been teased all with with a snippet making the rounds online ahead of the songs release. Now that the new project is out, the pair didn't wait long to unleash the visuals for their collaboration.

Earlier today the pair dropped the new video for "Wanna Be" which has already racked up tens of thousands of views in just a few hours. The video begins with a sign pointing fans to "frat row" and the pair deliver on that promise. In the visuals for the song Glo and Megan throw a massive frat party. It features some of the staples you'd expect like excessive drinking. But it also sports some even wilder moments, like someone getting "Glo" branded on them. Check out the wild good time music video below.

Read More: GloRilla Breaks Silence On Blocking Kai Cenat

GloRilla And Megan Thee Stallion's New Music Video

Earlier this year, GloRilla dropped the lead single from her new mixtape, "Yeah Glo." The song became an instant fan-favorite and has turned into a stable hit in the weeks since. The song has spent almost two full months on the Hot 100. This week it shows up at number 49 on the chart after peaking at number 35 last month.

Earlier this week, Glo guested on the newest episode of Shannon Sharpe's podcast Club Shay Shay. In a hilarious viral clip from the episode she once again dodged a question about her connection to Damian Lillard. One NBA player she did want to talk about was LeBron James who gave a cosign to "Yeah Glo!" when the pair ran into each other at the NBA All-Star game. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla's new music video? Is "Wanna Be" your favorite song from Glo's new mixtape? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: GloRilla Not Interested In Fredo Bang Or His "Polygamy"

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
https___images.genius.com_53e5370f8cebe8c9568c9de23c99ba47.1000x1000x1Music VideosGloRilla Keeps The Momentum Going With New Mixtape "Ehhthang Ehhthang"
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - ArrivalsMusic VideosGloRilla Calls For Nicki Minaj And Cardi B To End Their Beef On Her New Mixtape
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press RoomMusic VideosGloRilla Once Again Expertly Avoids Question About Damian Lillard
glorilla wanna beMusic VideosGloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion's "Wanna Be" Lives Up To The Hype & Then Some