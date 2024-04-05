GloRilla Keeps The Momentum Going With New Mixtape "Ehhthang Ehhthang"

GloRilla is making major moves in the music scene, and she is keeping the momentum going. After teasing fans with a new single featuring Megan Thee Stallion and embarking on a summer tour together, GloRilla is back with some exciting news. If you've been sleeping on her recent successes, it's time to wake up and take notice—GloRilla has been on fire lately! Moreover, her most recent single "Yeah Glo!" solidifies her status as a force to be reckoned with. Now, after much anticipation, GloRilla is back with a brand new mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang.

Furthermore, GloRilla is giving her fans something to appreciate. Ehhthang Ehhthang is a game-changer in GloRilla's already impressive catalog. "Yeah Glo!" is the lead single for the project, while the highly anticipated collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, now titled "Wanna Be," is the second single. GloRilla has treated fans to a sneak peek of the mixtape's vibe, sharing audio snippets of two tracks on both X and Instagram. From what we've heard so far, these trap beats are pure Memphis grit. Fans responded to her announcement with various versions of "Yeah Glo!" support.

Stream "Ehhthang Ehhthang" By GloRilla

But that's not all. GloRilla has enlisted some heavy-hitting features for Ehhthang Ehhthang, including Moneybagg Yo, Finesse2Tymes, Real Boston Richey, and Kevo Muney. With such an impressive lineup, it's no wonder fans were buzzing with excitement. And with GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion set to hit the road together this summer, concertgoers are in for a wild ride. Furthermore, fans are already speculating whether this mixtape will be GloRilla's best project yet. With "Yeah Glo!" and the juicy previews of other tracks, expectations are sky-high. And let's not forget the intriguing homage to Soulja Boy's "Pretty Boy Swag" with "Wanna Be." This mixtape is shaping up to be a must-listen.

Have you listened to GloRilla's new mixtape? If you haven't pressed play yet, which feature are you most excited to hear? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all the latest updates on GloRilla and Ehhthang Ehhthang. Don't miss out on the hottest music news—keep it locked right here for everything you need to know.

Tracklist:

1. “Yeah Glo!”

2. “All Dere” Feat. Moneybagg Yo

3. “Nun Of Dem”

4. “No Bih”

5. “Wanna Be” Feat. Megan Thee Stallion

6. “Opp Sh*t”

7. “Aite” Feat. Kevo Muney

8. “Bad Bih 4 Ya” Feat. Boston Richey

9. “Finesse Da Glo” Feat. Finesse 2X

10. “High AF”

11. “GMFU PT. 2”

12. “In Dat Mode”

