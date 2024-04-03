GloRilla Unveils Artwork & Tracklist For Upcoming Mixtape "Ehhthang Ehhthang"

GloRilla has been killing it lately if you have not been paying attention. She has scored another hit in the catalog with her most recent single "Yeah Glo!" It is a triumphant and hard-hitting banger to give you that self-confidence boost anytime you need one. Fans have been wondering when the gritty Memphis femcee would be returning with a new project for quite some time. Now, her supporters finally have that answer. Across her social media platforms, GloRilla has just announced her new mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang. The project will hit your favorite streaming service on Friday, April 5.

"Yeah Glo!" is now the official lead single for the project, with the recently teased Megan Thee Stallion collaboration being the second. The two powerhouses shared a snippet of the track on Instagram with them both showing off the rear ends. "Wanna Be," the now title for the song, pays homage to the Soulja Boy classic "Pretty Boy Swag," using part of the familiar beat. GloRilla has also given fans a look at the cover art for Ehhthang Ehhthang, as well as the tracklist.

This New GloRilla Mixtape Is "Ehhthang"

On both X and Instagram, she attached some audio of two different tracks for each platform. Both of the trap beats sound vicious and all Memphis and we cannot wait. Features for the concise, 12-song tape will also include Moneybagg Yo, Finesse2Tymes, Real Boston Richey, and Kevo Muney. With her going on tour with Megan Thee Stallion this summer, the concerts are about to go crazy.

What are your thoughts on GloRilla announcing her new mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang? Based on "Yeah Glo!" and the previews of some of the tracks, will this be her best project yet? What feature are you most excited to hear? Is Glo officially back?

