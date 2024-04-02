Megan Thee Stallion & GloRilla Tease New Song That Samples Soulja Boy's "Pretty Boy Swag"

Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla have just shared an exciting preview of their upcoming song. Two of the biggest female rappers in the game will be teaming up for the first time in what sounds like it will be a banger for the summer. Both artists have been going through a bit of a resurgence. For the Texas native, she has bounced back tremendously with "Cobra" and "HISS," with both being perhaps the strongest cuts of her career. As for the Memphis star, "Yeah Glo!" has proven to be a return to form in most people's eyes after some harsh criticism of her recent output.

This collaboration makes sense in that aspect for Glo and Megan, but also for this reason. With Glo going on Meg's Hot Girl Summer Tour starting in May, they can now perform something together whenever they are both on stage. Megan dropped a short video with her newest collaborator on Instagram with a sneak peek of the track earlier today. In addition to these two teaming up for the first time, the other exciting part about this is the sample.

Megan Thee Stallion & GloRilla Might Have The Hot Girl Summer Anthem

People who know hip-hop hits from the 2010s will immediately recognize the flip. Megan and Glo are looking to put their twist on Soulja Boy's classic "Pretty Boy Swag." The eerie and club-ready beat remains to be mostly unchanged as both femcees trade bars, hyping each other up. "Go Meg, go Meg, go Meg!" GloRilla raps. Conversely Megan spits, "Get em' Glo, get em' Glo, get 'em Glo." Just from this snippet alone, we can tell this will be on repeat when it drops this Friday April 5.

What are your thoughts on Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla's teaser for their new song? How do you feel about the "Pretty Boy Swag" sample? Is this going to be the song of the summer, why or why not? Do you see this resulting in people wanting more collabs with these two down the road? Are these Megan singles shaping up her next project to be her best one yet? Is GloRilla officially back?

