GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion's "Wanna Be" Lives Up To The Hype & Then Some

The touring buddies will have the crowds going nuts all summer with this one.

BYZachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
271 Views
glorilla wanna beglorilla wanna be

"Go Meg Go Meg Go Meg." "Get 'em Glo Get 'em Glo Get 'em Glo." That is going to be in our heads all day and the day after that. Those are the lyrics from GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion's first-ever collaboration "Wanna Be." The track was teased earlier this week and a day or two before the Memphis rapper announced her new mixtape.

Ehhthang Ehhthang is the second project overall from her, and her first LP. GloRilla secretly began the rollout for this offering back in February with the viral hit "Yeah Glo!" It has since taken the internet by storm and it led her to some incredible opportunities like meeting LeBron James. Additionally, Big Glo is going to be heading out on tour this summer with her "Wanna Be" sidekick, Megan Thee Stallion.

Read More: Who Is On Concrete Boys? A Breakdown Of Lil Yachty's New Label

Listen To "Wanna Be" By GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion

The snippet we heard sounded like it had incredible potential to be a party banger for the ages. Part of the reason for that were those chants were mentioned at the beginning, but also the sample. This track pays its respects to Soulja Boy's "Pretty Boy Swag" and it does the original justice. Both rappers deliver cutthroat performances about moving away from toxic men and their flows float over the updated instrumental. You can check out the accompanying rowdy music video above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "Wanna Be," by GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion? Is this the best track on Ehhthang Ehhthang, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the track and why? Who had the stronger performance on the record? Is this new mixtape from Glo her best body of work? Is this the best music video of the year? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ready, whole night I'm comin' like Freddy (Like Freddy)
I’m mother, and you know my trick is your daddy (Your daddy)
Clock that tea, b****, catch it
You look like a discount me on Etsy (Ayy)
I'm the female titan, I'm steppin' on b****es
I'm showin' my t***ies, I tore up the city

Read More: Doja Cat And Teezo Touchdown Share High-Contrast Music Video For Their New Collab "MASC"

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
megan stallion glorilla songSongsMegan Thee Stallion & GloRilla Tease New Song That Samples Soulja Boy's "Pretty Boy Swag"
https___images.genius.com_53e5370f8cebe8c9568c9de23c99ba47.1000x1000x1SongsGloRilla Keeps The Momentum Going With New Mixtape "Ehhthang Ehhthang"
Billboard Women In Music 2024 - ShowSongsGloRilla Unveils Artwork & Tracklist For Upcoming Mixtape "Ehhthang Ehhthang"
Billboard Women In Music 2024 - ShowSongsGloRilla And Megan Thee Stallion Throw A Frat Party For The Ages In "Wanna Be" Music Video