GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion's "Wanna Be" Lives Up To The Hype & Then Some

"Go Meg Go Meg Go Meg." "Get 'em Glo Get 'em Glo Get 'em Glo." That is going to be in our heads all day and the day after that. Those are the lyrics from GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion's first-ever collaboration "Wanna Be." The track was teased earlier this week and a day or two before the Memphis rapper announced her new mixtape.

Ehhthang Ehhthang is the second project overall from her, and her first LP. GloRilla secretly began the rollout for this offering back in February with the viral hit "Yeah Glo!" It has since taken the internet by storm and it led her to some incredible opportunities like meeting LeBron James. Additionally, Big Glo is going to be heading out on tour this summer with her "Wanna Be" sidekick, Megan Thee Stallion.

Read More: Who Is On Concrete Boys? A Breakdown Of Lil Yachty's New Label

Listen To "Wanna Be" By GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion

The snippet we heard sounded like it had incredible potential to be a party banger for the ages. Part of the reason for that were those chants were mentioned at the beginning, but also the sample. This track pays its respects to Soulja Boy's "Pretty Boy Swag" and it does the original justice. Both rappers deliver cutthroat performances about moving away from toxic men and their flows float over the updated instrumental. You can check out the accompanying rowdy music video above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "Wanna Be," by GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion? Is this the best track on Ehhthang Ehhthang, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the track and why? Who had the stronger performance on the record? Is this new mixtape from Glo her best body of work? Is this the best music video of the year? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ready, whole night I'm comin' like Freddy (Like Freddy)

I’m mother, and you know my trick is your daddy (Your daddy)

Clock that tea, b****, catch it

You look like a discount me on Etsy (Ayy)

I'm the female titan, I'm steppin' on b****es

I'm showin' my t***ies, I tore up the city

Read More: Doja Cat And Teezo Touchdown Share High-Contrast Music Video For Their New Collab "MASC"