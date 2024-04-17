Coi Leray Demoralizes Adrien Broner In Front Of Thousands Of People

Coi Leray is someone who fans have become obsessed with over the past year or so. Overall, it is mostly because she has completely changed up her look. She is consistently going on Instagram or Twitter showing off these looks, and male fans thirst over her any chance they get. Furthermore, Leray's career has been taking off thanks to some massive singles and viral TikTok sounds. Needless to say, she has come a long way from the tepid receptions of Rolling Loud crowds of years past.

With her fame comes a lot of men throwing themselves at her. For instance, boxer Adrien Broner was all up in her comments during a recent Instagram Live session. Yesterday, Leray was trying to connect with her fans, when Broner chimed in, asking her to come to his fight. “Be at my next fight in Miami May31st at the Hard Rock on me," he wrote. It seemed like an attempt at shooting his shot with the artist, but perhaps also an attempt at doing promo for his fight. After all, that is a great way to get people's attention, even if for negative reasons. As for Leray, she did not appreciate this very much, as she handed down a brutal rejection.

Coi Leray With A Curve

“Trying to bag me on a Instagram live is crazy. I’m not interested. That’s f*cking corny. The f*ck?! What are we doing here?!” Leray wrote. She was obviously not into what Broner was doing at all, and she made that be known. Some people on Twitter made jokes about the situation, with "the worst she can say is no" being the prevailing gag. Either way, more people know about Broner's upcoming fight now, which is certainly a win for the boxer.

Let us know what you thought of this rejection from Coi Leray, in the comments section down below. Do you think she was a bit too harsh with Broner? Was Broner doing way too much in her comments section?

