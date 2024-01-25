GloRilla Claims That Adrien Broner Isn't As Faithful As He Claims

Rapper GloRilla and boxed Adrien Broner probably isn't a beef that anybody saw coming. But after Broner took to his Instagram story earlier this week with a post that changed things. "@glorilla pimp say every n*gga cheat but I've been fully committed in my relationship I've walked a straight line she lying bra bra." Unsurprisingly after he tagged her directly in the post, Glo responded. "My dms determined dat was a lie" she responded with a story post of her own claiming that the boxer had sent her some messages before.

In the comments fans reacted to Broner's audacity. "Ard tagging her knowing you was in her DMs is pretty crazy 😂" one of the top comments responding to the post reads. "Damn .. he Should’ve stayed Quiet 😂😂 Now She Boutta Ruin His Happy relationship 🤦🏽‍♂️" another one of the most upvoted comments agrees. While not every single reaction is so shocked or so one-sided, the vast majority of the comments come down on GloRilla's side. Check out the story posts and various fan reactions to them below.

GloRilla And Adrien Broner's Back And Forth

GloRilla was recently among a celeb packed homecoming concert for 42 Dugg. Pictures from the event showed the "Tomorrow 2" rapper alongside others like Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Jeezy, Meek Mill, Yo Gotti, and reportedly even more. Clips of the high profile performance began circulating online immediately as fans couldn't believe how many special guests showed up.

After having a breakout 2022, Glo was relatively quiet in 2023. She followed up her breakthrough EP with a deluxe edition early last year. Glo followed that up with a new single called "Lick Or Sum" a few months later. She also made three appearances on Gangsta Art 2, a compilation album produced by her label CMG. What do you think of GloRilla putting Broner on blast for claiming he's faithful? Do you believe her when she says that he's pulled up in her DMs? Let us know in the comment section below.

