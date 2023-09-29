CMG Returns With Their Second Label Compilation “Gangsta Art 2”

CMG The Label have returned with their second label compilation and it's bigger and better than its predecessor in every way. Overnight they dropped the absolutely packed new compilations following an announcement earlier this week. The highlights include appearances from GloRilla, Moneybagg Yo, Fivio Foreign, and Yo Gotti but there's a deep well of talent on board.

The compilations also features appearances from EST Gee, Mozzy, Rich Homie Quan, Sexyy Red, 42 Dugg, Lil Poppa, YTB Fatt, Lehla Samia, BIG30, Blac Youngsta, and Big Boogie. It's a diverse collection of contributors that shows how the label's roster and reach have expanded since the first compilation was released. Singles from the album like 42 Dugg's "One Time" and GloRilla's posse cut "Wrong One" have already emerged as standout tracks from the album. Another standout track could be "Cha Cha Cha" which sees GloRilla teaming up with Fivio Foreign and has connected with a lot of fans already.

CMG's Second Label Compilation

The compilation's predecessor Gangsta Art dropped just over a year ago last July and features a significantly more robust 27 songs. The project spawned a big hit for Moneybagg Yo in particular with the track "See What I'm Sayin," which has racked up more than 47 million streams on Spotify. What do you think of the second label compilation album from CMG? Let us know in the comment section below.

Tracklist:

1. Overstood – (Glorilla)

2. 50-50 – (Moneybagg Yo)

3. Fa Fa Fa – (Yo Gotti & EST Gee)

4. Broad Day – (Mozzy Ft. Rich Homie Quan)

5. Big Dawg – (Moneybagg Yo & Sexyy Red)

6. Bae – (42 Dugg)

7. Pop It – (GloRilla)

8. 4 Dat Money – (Lil Poppa & YTB Fatt)

9. Cha Cha Cha – (GloRilla & Fivio Foreign)

10. You Want It – (Lehla Samia)

11. Soldier – (Yo Gotti, EST Gee, & BIG30)

12. Fire Us – (Yo Gotti & Blac Youngsta)

13. Place We Dream About – (Lil Poppa)

14. Wrong One – (GloRilla, Gloss Up, Slimeroni Ft. K Cabon, Aleza, & Tay Keith)

15. Foundation – (Yo Gotti & Big Boogie)

16. One Time – (42 Dugg)

17. Anybody – (Blac Youngsta)

18. Behind Them Walls – (Mozzy)