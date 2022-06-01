CMG
- MixtapesCMG Returns With Their Second Label Compilation "Gangsta Art 2"The high-powered compilation expands on the best parts of the first edition.By Lavender Alexandria
- NewsYo Gotti Calls On Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, Mozzy & Lehla Samia For "Gangsta Art" IntroThe title track of Yo Gotti's new CMG compilation "Gangsta Art" boasts appearances from 42 Dugg, Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy, and more. By Aron A.
- NewsYo Gotti & CMG Drop "Gangsta Art" Ft. Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, Kodak Black, Coi Leray, Mozzy, EST GeeGotti and his crew tapped a few friends to help round out this CMG compilation.By Erika Marie
- NewsYo Gotti Rallies The CMG "Steppas" For New Posse Cut With Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, Mozzy & MoreYo Gotti calls on Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, Mozzy, 42 Dugg, and Blac Youngsta for CMG's new single, "Steppas." By Aron A.
- NewsYo Gotti Rallies Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy & Lil Poppa For CMG's "Big League"Yo Gotti calls on Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy and Lil Poppa for his new single, "Big League." By Aron A.