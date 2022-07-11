label album
- MusicJay Rock Says TDE Compilation Is Coming Soon With Most Of Black HippyAlthough it seems like either Jay Rock himself, Ab-Soul, ScHoolboy Q, or Kendrick Lamar won't make it, this is still very exciting news.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesCMG Returns With Their Second Label Compilation "Gangsta Art 2"The high-powered compilation expands on the best parts of the first edition.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYo Gotti Shares Trailer For CMG Album "Gangsta Art"Yo Gotti previews a new Mozzy-assisted single in the official trailer for CMG's upcoming label album, "Gangsta Art." By Aron A.