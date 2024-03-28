Lil Yachty's Concrete Boys Drop New Banger "FAMILY BUSINESS"

Last year, Lil Yachty launched his new label CONCRETE BOYS under Quality Control. He's already gotten to work on filling out the roster with impressive young talent and has a new compilation on the way to help show off their talents. Last year the label dropped "MO JAMS" which came with the announcement of the upcoming compilation tape, even though the song isn't expected to appear on it. But now were finally getting a taste of some of Yachty's artists.

Lil Yachty himself is joined by CAMO and KARRAHBOO on the absolute banger of a new single "FAMILY BUSINESS." The track also comes with an accompanying music video that is heavily stylized. It featured the various label members in matching baggy red shirts and big jeans in a variety of locations like a living room and outside a gas station. The description for the song also includes a link to pre-order the upcoming full label compilation. It officially confirms that the album will drop pretty soon, hitting streaming on April 5.

Lil Yachty And Concrete Boys' "FAMILY BUSINESS"

Lil Yachty just appeared on another new single from an up-and-coming talent. He teamed up with breakthrough TikTok star NEMZZZ for a sentimental new single called "IT'S US." That came just a few weeks after he teamed up with one of the breakthrough stars of electronica in 2023. Fred Again... had a massive year last year and kicked off his 2024 with the track "Stayinit" which featured an appearance from Yachty. What do you think of the new single from Lil Yachty's label Concrete Boyz? Are there any members of the group that you think have breakout potential? Let us know in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Two pints, just Teezo Touchdown'd, I'm finna pour 'em both

Geekin' off two X pills, my b*tch look like kaleidoscope

I don't trip 'bout much, play 'bout my money or pints, I gotta fold you

He such a stand up guy, how they f*ck him over?