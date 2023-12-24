Jay Rock Says TDE Compilation Is Coming Soon With Most Of Black Hippy

Jay Rock's coming out with a new album soon, but that's not everything that he's looking forward to when it comes to new releases. Moreover, he recently responded to an interviewer's question about whether there will be a Black Hippy feature on his new album with an even more exciting prospect. For those unaware, Black Hippy is the Top Dawg Entertainment supergroup comprised of Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, ScHoolboy Q, and Kendrick Lamar. While the California MC didn't respond to his album particularly, he did relay some brand-new teases about an upcoming project that aims to celebrate the label's 20-year history in the game.

"I mean, I can tell you this," Jay Rock expressed, seemingly at TDE's tenth annual holiday concert. "I know we doing the compilation album. You know, TDE for 20 years, you know what I mean? It's been 20 years since TDE been in the game, you know what I'm saying? So we putting together a compilation album, so we should be dropping that at the top of the year. I don't know how many songs we're going to put on there, but we got a majority of Black Hippy on that thing. So make sure y'all check it out, it's on the way. The TDE compilation album, you know what I mean?"

Jay Rock On TDE Compilation Album

As such, it looks like endless rumors about this group's status yield more promising results. That being said, Jay Rock's answer here still leaves a lot of question marks behind, which only gets fans more excited and anxious to see the final product. For one, it seems like at least one of the aforementioned MCs won't be on here, presumably Kendrick since he left the label not too long ago. On the other hand, it's unclear if this will compile older or previously released material or if it's brand-new songs from this crew. Either way, we're sure die-hards will love to dive in.

Meanwhile, are you looking forward to the "Still That Way" spitter's upcoming new album? What about this TDE compilation? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments section down below. Also, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Jay Rock and TDE.

