Jay Rock Shares Update On Black Hippy, Leaving The Door Open For A Reunion

It's been a long time since we've seen them reunite on wax, but Black Hippy remains one of the most revered rap groups of the past few decades. Moreover, the TDE alumni (consisting of Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, ScHoolboy Q, and Kendrick Lamar) is still tight despite radio silence on release fronts- according to Rock. TMZ recently caught up with the California rapper and asked him about what the legendary collective is up to. It's a question that fans often ask, and recently actually received an update on courtesy of label boss Top Dawg. Regardless of the hype, it seems from the 38-year-old's words that they're still tight, but probably won't drop something anytime soon.

Specifically, he said that he and Kendrick are still cool despite him leaving the label, and that the same goes for the other members of Black Hippy. In addition, Jay Rock highlighted ScHoolboy Q's upcoming release, his own, and Ab-Soul's recently released HERBERT. With that in mind, the Watts native suggested that everyone's too busy to work on something together. However, he didn't close the door on it, either, so maybe he just had to be tight-lipped to not spoil the surprise.

Jay Rock Says Black Hippy Is Busy... But Still Tight

Of course, a new Black Hippy song, album, or something else altogether sounds way too good to be true. It's one of those 2010s hip-hop myths that seemed more and more unlikely as each MC's career progressed. Not only that, but there's already plenty of material between each other to enjoy, so this isn't as mythical or awaited as some other dream rap collabs. While it's disheartening to hear that what we have is all we'll get, we've gotten no such confirmation of that from any of these artists. Still, with only teases in mind, it's hard not to be a little skeptical.

Most importantly, each artist is still dead-set on crafting their path with patience and skill. Rock recently dropped his new single "Too Fast (Pull Over)" with Anderson .Paak and Latto, and his next album's soon to come. All we can ask for is that they don't forget about each other and their chemistry, whether in ten days or ten years. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Jay Rock and Black Hippy.

